Facts About Fleas

Shelley Wenger

What You Need to Know 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZG4gq_0jgGsIha00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Fleas and flea infestations are a lot more common than most people realize! In fact, many people are quick to say that their pet does NOT have any fleas when you can see them right away!

Because of this, learning about fleas is very important.

What are fleas?

These little animals are in fact parasites for our beloved cats and dogs. They need to live on them for a period of time in order for them to survive. Then, they can easily live in your home!

What signs should I be looking for?

The most common signs of fleas in pets is itching. They will scratch and chew, sometimes making themselves raw.

You may notice that your dog or cat has red bumps on his or her skin, usually at the base of the tail, though they can also be seen on the groin and legs.

Hair loss is also very common, especially at the base of the tail. Most of the time that a pet goes to the veterinarian for hair loss in that area, it is always fleas (even if they aren’t visible)!

There are some pets that are allergic to fleas, and they will have this reaction with just one flea bite.

If left untreated, your pet may deal with anemia due to the fleas taking too much blood from them. This can lead to other health conditions.

Your cat or dog may also get tapeworms from the fleas. This intestinal parasite can be treated with a dewormer, but it is still something to be concerned about.

How can I check my pet for fleas?

Adult fleas are small and brown. You can usually see them hopping around on your pet. However, just because you don’t see any adults doesn’t mean that your pet is free of them.

In fact, you should brush your pet with a flea comb. When brushing them, you will see “flea dirt.” This is dark-colored dirt that will stick in the comb while you are brushing them. You can guarantee that it is flea dirt by putting water on the specks. If it turns red (or a deep rust color), it is “flea dirt,” which is digested blood.

How can I get rid of fleas?

The best way to deal with fleas is to prevent them. Your veterinarian will have the best preventions that are available on the market. They are much better than what you can find at your local grocery or farm store.

For those who are forgetful about giving something monthly, I highly recommend Seresto collars. We use them on the farm for all of our barn cats, and my dog uses one also.

***Please note, that this is an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

If your pet is suffering from fleas, you need to start a preventative now! This may be all that you need to get the fleas under control.

However, if your pet has irritated skin, you need to take care of the infection too. This may include antibiotics, shampoos, and maybe sprays.

You are also going to need to clean your house thoroughly! If your pet has fleas, so does your house! You are going to need to wash all of your pet’s bedding with the hottest water possible. This may include your own bedding too!

You also need to vacuum the house. If you have a vacuum with a bag, you can put a cheap flea collar in it to help kill the fleas in the bag. Then, get rid of the bag as soon as you can.

Fleas love to live in dark, warm areas, so you are going to need to move your furniture to find them. Make sure that you get under your bed and other furniture.

It is important to remember that once an infestation hits, it can take a few months to get it under control!

At this point, you may be wondering why a flea problem is so bad. Here are some reasons why.

By the time that you see a flea, the infestation is already established in your home. This is because each adult flea can lay over forty eggs a day. It won’t take long before your home is crawling with fleas.

Only five percent of fleas are adults, which live only one hundred days. Fifty percent are eggs, which turn into larvae and then pupae, and finally, adults. Just think about what this means when you see one flea. There are that much more eggs, larvae, and papae in your home.

Because of all of the life stages, it can take a few weeks or even months to resolve. You have to hit all of the stages and most products won’t, so you have to continue to treat regularly until they are all gone.

The Takeaway — What you need to remember!

It is much easier to prevent fleas than it is to treat them, so you should use prevention all year long.

Even if you live in an area where it gets cold, they aren’t going away like they used to. In fact, fall is the worst time for fleas.

And always remember, for that one flea that you see, you have plenty of eggs in your home!

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

If you don’t feel like signing up, you can also help me buy a coffee (or fountain soda — if you know me), by clicking and tipping me here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# flea# flea prevention# my cat has fleas# my dog has fleas# fleas

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
5082 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Are You Struggling With the Loss of Your Pet?

Here are some tips that may help you cope. Whether you have made the decision to put your pet to sleep or he or she died suddenly while sleeping, getting over the death of a pet is never easy. It doesn’t even matter if you had him or her for five years or fifteen. You (and your family) need time to grieve.

Read full story

Reasons to Spay and Neuter Your Pet

When you get a new puppy or kitten, there are a lot of veterinary visits that you may or may not have expected. He or she will need to have vaccines every three to four weeks, until your puppy or kitten is over sixteen weeks of age. If you get him or her later in life, your puppy or kitten will need at least two sets of vaccines in order to be fully protected.

Read full story

Are My Fears of Failure Legitimate?

Many people have a fear of failure when it comes to freelance writing. Everyone has bills to pay. They have homes, families, and mouths to feed. It can be very scary to leave a job with a steady paycheck to branch out on your own.

Read full story

Why You Should Rent your Home

When you decide that the time has come to buy a new house, most people think about putting their house on the market to sell. That seems like the logical first step. In fact, I recently wrote an article about that. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out, you can read it right here.

Read full story

Tips to Combine Two Households

When you are seriously dating someone, you may start to think of moving in together. Instead of having two apartments, you could combine your income and find a much better place.

Read full story

Can You Make Enough Money as a Freelancer?

Freelancing can be very profitable, though it is not always a quick fix to make money. You are going to have to put in the work to make enough money for your needs. Before you even get started, you will need to know how much money you need to make every month to pay your bills. That will help you decide how much work you need to do so that you can pay them.

Read full story

Tips to Tell Your Children That You Are Getting Divorced

Deciding to get divorced can be hard enough. However, telling your children can be even worse! It can be hard trying to figure out exactly what you should tell them. You don’t want to mess anything up!

Read full story

Taking The First Steps To Start Your Small Business

There are many different types of people—those that think too much and those that think too little. If you want to start a business, but you think too much, you may never get started. You will spend weeks, months, or even years thinking about starting a business without doing anything about it. Then, those are the people who just decide one day that they want to start a business and jump right into, without a plan.

Read full story

How Men (Or Anyone) Can Get Financially Screwed In Divorce

You may have read my one piece about women who get financially screwed in divorce. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out right here. You may even have read a critique that I got. On Medium, James Gerboc wrote this to me, and it really struck me:

Read full story
2 comments

Why You Shouldn't Rent your Home 

When it comes time to move, you may be wondering whether you should sell your home or rent it out. More and more people are talking about the importance of being financially stable, and one way to do that is by investing in real estate.

Read full story

Involved in a Motorcycle Accident?

Motorcycle accidents happen (and quickly). Someone may have not seen you and pulled out in front of you. The roads can be slippery, making it hard to keep your motorcycle in control.

Read full story

What Are Some Disadvantages of Freelance Writing?

I recently wrote an article about the benefits of freelance writing. If you haven’t read it yet, you can check it out here. Though freelance writing is a great career, we all know that nothing is perfect. Here are some of the disadvantages of being a freelance writer.

Read full story

Why You Should Have Your Teeth Whitened by Your Dentist

If you are unhappy with the color of your teeth, you may be considering trying to whiten them. Though the aisle at the supermarket is filled with ways to do this, it may not be in your best interest. It is often better to have your dentist whiten your teeth.

Read full story

Common Social Media Marketing Mistakes that Businesses Can Make?

If you aren’t on social media for your business, you really need to consider doing so. If you aren’t sure, you can read the article that I wrote about it. You can check it out right here.

Read full story

Why Is Social Media Marketing Important For My Business?

Or are you just wasting your time on social media?. Over the last decade, social media has become one of the most prevalent and important ways humans interact. Though many people use Facebook and Twitter for personal reasons, many businesses are starting to see that they need to get active on social media sites also!

Read full story

Tips to Save Money as A Pet Owner

Though most people love to have a few pets, the truth is that they can be expensive. Feeding good food may be over your budget. Then, there are veterinary bills! Everything adds up.

Read full story

Tips to Talk to Your Parents About Needing Help at Home

It can be really hard to watch your parents as they get older. It can be difficult to watch things that used to come so easily to them become a struggle. Even daily tasks like keeping up after the laundry and house can become too much. The lawn, which used to always be mowed, may look like it has been weeks since anyone touched it!

Read full story

Tips to Make Your Offer Stand Out

When the real estate market is booming, it is good news for sellers. Most homes get sold within days. Even better, they may have multiple offers, so they may get more money than they are asking.

Read full story

How Women Get Financially Screwed in Divorce

The simple truth is that many women get screwed during their separation and divorce. Because of that, as a woman, you need to protect yourself financially. Though you are going to have to make some changes since you won’t be living on two incomes, you can come out of your divorce in decent shape!

Read full story
9 comments

Even More Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

As I said before, the response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. It was something that I never expected. I shared it with other veterinary professionals on Facebook, and they were quick to share things that they were tired of hearing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy