Facts About Fleas

Fleas and flea infestations are a lot more common than most people realize! In fact, many people are quick to say that their pet does NOT have any fleas when you can see them right away!

Because of this, learning about fleas is very important.

What are fleas?

These little animals are in fact parasites for our beloved cats and dogs. They need to live on them for a period of time in order for them to survive. Then, they can easily live in your home!

What signs should I be looking for?

The most common signs of fleas in pets is itching. They will scratch and chew, sometimes making themselves raw.

You may notice that your dog or cat has red bumps on his or her skin, usually at the base of the tail, though they can also be seen on the groin and legs.

Hair loss is also very common, especially at the base of the tail. Most of the time that a pet goes to the veterinarian for hair loss in that area, it is always fleas (even if they aren’t visible)!

There are some pets that are allergic to fleas, and they will have this reaction with just one flea bite.

If left untreated, your pet may deal with anemia due to the fleas taking too much blood from them. This can lead to other health conditions.

Your cat or dog may also get tapeworms from the fleas. This intestinal parasite can be treated with a dewormer, but it is still something to be concerned about.

How can I check my pet for fleas?

Adult fleas are small and brown. You can usually see them hopping around on your pet. However, just because you don’t see any adults doesn’t mean that your pet is free of them.

In fact, you should brush your pet with a flea comb. When brushing them, you will see “flea dirt.” This is dark-colored dirt that will stick in the comb while you are brushing them. You can guarantee that it is flea dirt by putting water on the specks. If it turns red (or a deep rust color), it is “flea dirt,” which is digested blood.

How can I get rid of fleas?

The best way to deal with fleas is to prevent them. Your veterinarian will have the best preventions that are available on the market. They are much better than what you can find at your local grocery or farm store.

For those who are forgetful about giving something monthly, I highly recommend Seresto collars. We use them on the farm for all of our barn cats, and my dog uses one also.

If your pet is suffering from fleas, you need to start a preventative now! This may be all that you need to get the fleas under control.

However, if your pet has irritated skin, you need to take care of the infection too. This may include antibiotics, shampoos, and maybe sprays.

You are also going to need to clean your house thoroughly! If your pet has fleas, so does your house! You are going to need to wash all of your pet’s bedding with the hottest water possible. This may include your own bedding too!

You also need to vacuum the house. If you have a vacuum with a bag, you can put a cheap flea collar in it to help kill the fleas in the bag. Then, get rid of the bag as soon as you can.

Fleas love to live in dark, warm areas, so you are going to need to move your furniture to find them. Make sure that you get under your bed and other furniture.

It is important to remember that once an infestation hits, it can take a few months to get it under control!

At this point, you may be wondering why a flea problem is so bad. Here are some reasons why.

By the time that you see a flea, the infestation is already established in your home. This is because each adult flea can lay over forty eggs a day. It won’t take long before your home is crawling with fleas.

Only five percent of fleas are adults, which live only one hundred days. Fifty percent are eggs, which turn into larvae and then pupae, and finally, adults. Just think about what this means when you see one flea. There are that much more eggs, larvae, and papae in your home.

Because of all of the life stages, it can take a few weeks or even months to resolve. You have to hit all of the stages and most products won’t, so you have to continue to treat regularly until they are all gone.

The Takeaway — What you need to remember!

It is much easier to prevent fleas than it is to treat them, so you should use prevention all year long.

Even if you live in an area where it gets cold, they aren’t going away like they used to. In fact, fall is the worst time for fleas.

And always remember, for that one flea that you see, you have plenty of eggs in your home!

