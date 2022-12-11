Tips For Adopting A New Pet

Whether you are on your first pet or you are ready to expand your family with a new fur ball, this can be a challenging time. It isn’t easy to find the right pet to fit into your life. 

That being said, you may be stuck trying to decide if you want to start with a puppy or a kitten. You may be considering adoption also. I recently wrote an article about why you should adopt. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out here

If you have decided on adoption, here are some tips to help you choose the right pet. 

Really think about your lifestyle and what type of pet will fit into your life. Too many people just decide that they want another pet and come home with the first one that they find. Though you might get lucky and make the right choice, the truth is that it could be a big mistake.

You need to look at several factors. Are you home enough for a dog? Do you have time to play outside with a dog multiple times a day and take a few walks? 

Or would a cat be more your speed? Cats are much more independent and will be fine if you are gone for hours at a time. Dogs definitely need more attention than cats!

Research different breeds. If you are looking at a dog, you need to really look at the different breeds that are available. You should get one that is going to fit well into your lifestyle. 

If you don’t spend a lot of time outside, you aren’t going to want to buy a working dog, who needs to run for hours at a time. If you have a small apartment, you may be better off with a smaller breed of dog. 

That being said, temperament is just as important as the breed. You are going to want to choose a dog or cat that is socialized and friendly. You aren’t going to want to choose one that is too scared to come out and meet you, unless you are up for a challenge. That being said, you should never get a timid animal if you have children! 

It also helps to make sure that the pet that you choose likes to be touched. Pet them all over, pick them up, and play with their ears and nails. This will help you find one that is easy to work with if needed. 

Healthy pets are also important. You are going to want to get a pet that is a healthy weight. He or she should be alert and happy to see you. The skin coat should be glossy and full. You don’t want to bring home a pet that is coughing, sneezing, or generally doesn’t look good. 

Don’t forget to ask questions. Before you bring a new fur baby home, you are going to want to ask plenty of questions. You are going to want to make sure that he or she is fully vaccinated. It helps to know what food he or she is eating, so you can continue that food or slowly change to another type. 

It also helps to ask about socialization and background. For a lot of rescues, you may not have too much information about this. However, if your new pet was given up by a family, you might be able to get a good history, which can be really helpful. 

It can be really hard to choose a pet when you make the decision to get a new one. Though you may rush right out and pick one, it is much better to take your time. 

You need to figure out what your family needs, before you decide on a pet. If you spend all of your time inside, you aren’t going to want a dog that needs to run! When you finally choose a pet, don’t forget to ask the hard questions. The more information that you can find out, the better off you will be! 

***

