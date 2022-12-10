Tips to Be a Good Caregiver To Your Loved Ones

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Many people are thrown into caregiving. They notice that their parents may need a little more help, so they step in where they are needed. They may eventually move their parents into their own home or move in with them as they begin to require more help. It could also happen with a spouse. Their spouse may require more and more help until it becomes a full-time job.

That being said, many caregivers aren’t really and truly prepared for their new job. They quickly become overwhelmed and don’t know what to do. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips to be a good caregiver.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help with any procedures that you aren’t comfortable doing. If you have to give medications or injections, and you aren’t confident, get the extra help that you need until you are able to do it on your own. If your loved one needs a special diet, consult with the right people to make sure that you are feeding them correctly.

The same goes with any medical procedures that they need to have done. You need to make sure that you know exactly what needs to happen before and afterward. You are going to want to prepare their home (or yours) so that everything is ready when they come home. If they need physical therapy or anything else, it helps to know beforehand how much extra will be required of you.

Reach out for support. While many caregivers feel alone, you don’t have to. Do what you can to stay connected with your family and friends. Find ways to keep in contact, even if it is only through texting and the occasional phone calls.

No matter how much you love them, the truth is that most of your family and friends won’t understand what you are going through. For this reason, it may be helpful to talk to other caregivers. There are many support groups where you can meet up with others who are going through the same thing that you are.

Ask for help if you need it. You don’t have to do it all on your own. Ask other family members to pitch in so that you can have an evening off. Plan a vacation and find someone to care for your loved ones while you go. You may want to look into respite care, which allows you to get the help that you need so that you can get away.

If you don’t have anyone to help, talk to an agency. They should have a lot of options so that your loved one gets the care that they need while allowing you to still live your life. You may need someone to do overnight shifts or cover while you go to work. Even if you want to do most of the caretaking, it will help to have some time off to get away once in a while to recharge your batteries.

When you are a caregiver, you need to make sure that you are comfortable doing what needs to be done. Ask a nurse or a friend with medical training to help you give injections or perform any medical procedures that you may need to do. You also want to learn as much as you can when it comes to any procedures and surgeries that they may have. You need to know what is going to be expected of you before and after.

Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Don’t wait until you are burned out. A little bit of help now and then can really make a difference between enjoying this extra time you have with your loved ones and just being angry about it!

