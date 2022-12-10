Is It Time to Say Goodbye?

Choosing the right time to euthanize your beloved pet can be the hardest decision that you will ever make.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

As pet parents, we want the best for our beloved pets. You want them to live their best life. You may also want your pet to live forever. That being said, we all know that eventually, we are going to have to say goodbye to our beloved pet.

Even worse, you may be waiting for your pet to go on his or her own, only to have to make the decision to put him or her to sleep. It can be a very hard decision to make, and one that shouldn’t be made lightly.

Unsure about what to do? Here are some things to consider when determining if it is the right time to put your pet to sleep.

Does your pet have a terminal illness? If your pet has a terminal illness, and you don’t feel like he or she has a good quality of life anymore, it may be the right time.

However, an illness doesn’t always mean that you have to put your pet to sleep. He or she may be able to have a decent quality of life for a few weeks or even months, so that shouldn’t be your only determining factor. Many veterinarians will prescribe some medications to keep your pet as comfortable as possible, while you decide what you want to do. Some would rather try to medicate, then simply give up.

Can you afford to treat your pet? As a veterinary professional, I often see this come down to money. If your pet needs to have an operation that you can’t afford, you might have to make the painful decision to put him or her down. That being said, your veterinarian may be able to give you some options, so that is not your only choice.

Is your pet eating and enjoying life? At my practice, we always look at the pet’s quality of life. If they are still eating and seem to be enjoying life, there is no reason to put them to sleep. However, once they stop eating, moving around, and trying to play, you can see that your pet is suffering and isn’t happy.

Does he or she seem to be happy? Many people feel like they need to put their pets to sleep when they start to slow down. They may have trouble getting up and tend to move a lot slower than they used to. However, they still enjoy going outside to go to the bathroom and spending time with you. There are many medications that can help keep your pet comfortable, even as he or she ages.

Is your pet losing weight? Many pets have digestive problems which cause them to lose weight, no matter how much they eat. Their bodies are starving due to lack of nutrition. No matter what you try, you can’t get these patients back to eating and gaining weight. You can tell that they are suffering as they quickly drop pounds every week.

Is your pet’s quality of life affecting your family? There are going to be times when you have to make the decision, simply because it is affecting you too much. You may be overwhelmed by the extra care that your dog or cat needs at the moment. Your friends and family may complain that your home smells like cat urine because your cat goes all over your home.

You may not be sleeping at night because you are so worried about your pet. You may notice that your children are struggling and unhappy. You may find yourself fighting with your spouse, simply because everyone is so wound up in your home. There is nothing wrong with making a decision based on your family’s happiness.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you are contemplating euthanasia, you should always talk to your veterinarian first. He or she may be able to offer some ideas to help you keep your pet going as long as possible. However, you can be honest with your veterinarian. If you are struggling at home with your pet, it may be time to put him or her to sleep. Your health (and your family’s) is also important.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.