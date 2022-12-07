Learning To Co-parent After Divorce

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Whether you decide joint custody is best for your children, or you just have a visitation schedule, the truth is that you will go through an adjustment period while you figure out how to co-parent successfully. This may take some time but it is worth it. Your children will be more adjusted if you are able to work together for their best interests.

Struggling to co-parent? Here are some tips to help.

Find a way to let go of the hurt and anger. You are not going to be able to talk and work with your ex if you aren’t able to let go of all of the angry feelings that you have inside. If you are struggling with this, you need to remember that you are doing this for your children.

It is NOT about you. It is about them!

You should never make them feel like they have to choose between the two of you. Many parents struggle with their feelings and make their children feel like they have to pick one of them over the other one. They may talk badly about the divorce and what is going on so that the children feel like they need to pick sides.

You need to stay consistent with the children, no matter who they are with at the time. You need to come up with rules that your children have to follow, no matter which house they are at.

It also helps if you can maintain a schedule for your children. Bedtimes need to be consistent, as well as regular dinner times. If nothing stays the same in your children’s lives, they are going to struggle.

That being said, you need to be flexible. Co-parenting is not easy at all. Even as you settle into a new routine, you may find out that things are going to come up and things will need to change.

You may have something that you want to do with the children, but it isn’t your day to have them. Your ex may also have something similar. In these times, you need to be the bigger person and remember that your children come first. If your ex wants to take them to a family party, you need to let him or her. You can only hope your ex will do the same for you.

It can be really hard to face your ex, especially when you are in the middle of the divorce (or it is still really fresh). However, you have to find a way to let go of the hurt so that your children don’t suffer. You also need to come up with rules and schedules that are consistent, so your children know how to act all of the time. If the rules change at different houses, your children are really going to struggle. It is much better to keep everything the same!

***

Previously published on Medium.

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.