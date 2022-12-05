Can You Have a Social Life When You Work From Home?

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUUwc_0jXjlkY700
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

One of the hardest things about working from home is balancing your work and home life. Here are some tips to help you keep a social life while working from home.

Keep your work and personal life separate. Giving yourself a dedicated office away from your bedroom and living room is very important. You can’t just use the kitchen table as a desk, or you will feel like you can never get away from your desk. Also, it helps if your office has a door, so you can shut it away when you are done working.

Ensure that you get out and about during the week. Don’t spend all day every day at home, even if you just get out for a walk in the evening. It may also help get your thoughts away from work and toward relaxing.

You should also try to get out of the house, even if it is just to go grocery shopping. However, it is even better if you find time to hang out with friends or go to the movies at least once a week to get out of the house.

You may also want to work outside of your house once in a while. Some people need a change of pace, and working at a table in a coffee shop helps occasionally. Others, like me, need fresh air and like to work on a laptop outside.

Be strict with your work hours. To succeed, you need to make a schedule and keep it. Make sure that you start and finish at the same time every day as you would if you were working in an office.

It is very easy to work late every night because you don’t see everyone else leaving.

If you work for a company, make sure you visit your local office regularly or at least attend special work events. This ensures you are not spending all of your time in your home office. Getting outside of your office and spending time with your colleagues can be a great way to get out of a funk!

Though it sounds impossible to have a balance between work and play when you work from home, the truth is that it is possible. You just need to find a way to separate your workspace from your personal space. You also need to be strict with the hours that you work. If you don’t have a schedule, you may work all the time!

***

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
4682 followers

