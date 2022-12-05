Tips to Sleep With a Partner

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though many people enjoy living with someone, the truth is that sleeping beside another person can really mess with your sleep schedule. It can be hard to get a good night’s sleep when the person beside you snores (or tosses and turns all night).

However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t sleep beside the person that you love. Here are some tips to sleep better every night with a partner by your side.

Take sides. It often helps if each person takes a side of the bed that they sleep on. Though many couples want to snuggle all night, the truth is that it doesn’t always allow them to sleep very good.

In fact, by staying on your own side of the bed, you are more likely to get a good night’s sleep every night. You can easily get comfortable and fall asleep.

Separate blankets and pillows. In fact, many couples prefer to have their own blankets and pillows. Then, they won’t spend the whole night fighting over whose blanket is whose.

If that isn’t an option, you may want to buy a bigger blanket so you can each get enough of it to keep you comfortable all night long. If you have a queen-sized bed, you may want to buy a blanket that is more suited for a king.

If the temperature is an issue, you may want to look into heated blankets or cooling pads. Many people don’t agree on the temperature of the room. One person may want the air conditioning or fan on, no matter the temperature. The other person may sleep better when he or she is not hot or cold.

Because this can really affect your sleep, you need to come to some sort of compromise on the temperature in the room. If you prefer to be warmer, you may want to buy a heated blanket. If you sleep better when you are cold, a cooling pad may help you keep that temperature all night long

Wake up and go to bed at the same time. When partners are on a different schedule, it can make life hard. If one has to go to bed earlier than the other one, they may wake them up when they finally crawl into bed. If one has to get up earlier, they may wake the other one up as they try to get out of bed. They may turn on the light, without thinking, and wake the person that is trying to sleep.

For this reason, it is usually easiest if the couple goes to bed and wakes up at the same time. If this can’t be helped, make sure that the person getting up first has everything ready in the other room so that he or she doesn’t have to turn on the light. When going to bed last, he or she should be able to slip in the bed as quietly as possible.

Though you may want to snuggle with your partner all night, the truth is that most people can’t sleep that way. Even if they fall asleep together, they may wake up multiple times due to some discomfort. For this reason, it is recommended that you both sleep on your own side of the bed. Separate blankets may also help, so you aren’t fighting over them all night long.

You are also going to have to figure out the right temperature. Your partner may want a fan running, which means that you may need an extra blanket (or even a heated blanket in the winter). Your partner may sweat all night, and a cooling pad may help him or her sleep better. You may also want to think about your schedule. It usually works best when both of you go to bed and wake up at the same time!

