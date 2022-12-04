Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Unfortunately, winter weather is coming, whether you are ready for it or not. While you may be lucky enough to be able to stay home whenever the road conditions aren’t ideal, the truth is that there are going to be times when you need to drive somewhere in it.

Here are some tips to drive safely in the winter.

Make sure that your vehicle is ready for bad weather. Before the weather cools down, you need to make sure that your vehicle is ready for it. If you need new tires, you need to replace them. Make sure that your windshield wipers are good. Your headlights need to be in good working condition. You always need to top off your gas tank. You don’t want to get stranded somewhere because you ran out of gas.

Slow down. When the weather is bad, you need to slow down and drive according to the weather conditions. Give yourself extra time to react, by staying away from other cars. Don’t ride of anyone’s bumpers. Give yourself plenty of extra time to stop. Don’t slam on your brakes.

The best way to do this is by leaving with plenty of extra time. You aren’t going to be able to get where you are going in the usual amount of time. Instead of half an hour, you are going to need an hour. If it usually takes you two hours, you may want to give yourself three hours to get there.

Use your headlights. Whenever the weather conditions deteriorate, you should use your headlights. Not only will this help you see, others will be able to see you easier. If you are trying to decide about your lights, you probably should use them.

And your signals. Though you should use your turn signals all of the time, it is even more important when the weather isn’t great.

Watch the tire spray. When you are watching the road, you need to pay attention to the water that is coming off of the other vehicles. If there is a lot of spray, the roads are probably just wet. If there isn’t, you may have to slow down due to freezing temperatures. If there isn’t any spray, you may be dealing with pure ice!

Pull over carefully. Though it might be a great idea to pull over, the truth is that you can’t just pull over anywhere. You aren’t going to want to get off of the road, or you may get hit. Find a safe parking lot to waste some time in, instead of in someone else’s path.

Before winter hits, you need to make sure that your vehicle is ready. You may need to replace your tires and light bulbs in your headlights. You also need to fill your gas tank regularly, so you don’t get stuck without any gas.

You also need to give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going. By giving yourself an extra hour or two, you won’t have to rush to get where you are going. You will be able to slow down and pay attention to the road. Do not slam on your brakes, or you could lose control of your vehicle. Driving slowly and carefully will get you where you are going.

You are also going to want to use your headlights anytime that visibility isn’t the best. You will be able to see better and allow others to see you. It is also important to use your turn signals. You need to let others know what you are doing. Otherwise, you could end up in an accident!

