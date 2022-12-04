Signs of Stress in Cats

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that cats can get stressed. Though many assume that cats only get stressed when they are at the veterinarian’s office, they can easily get stressed at home.

This can be due to any changes that occur in the household, from someone moving in or out, to a new baby. Adding pets to the mix can also be stressful for cats. Sometimes, even just changing the furniture, can lead to a stressed-out cat!

For that reason, it is important to know the signs (so that you can do something about it).

They may have a stressed or scared look to them. These cats may crouch to the ground or walk around with an arched back. They may tuck their tail or flatten their ears into their head.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Some cats just look like they are ready to bolt! You may notice that your cat looks like he or she will run from the room if anything should happen. They just have a stiff posture, and they are looking for any way to leave the situation.

Other cats spend their days hiding. You may notice that your cat has been hiding under the bed or in the closet. This is a classic sign of stress, though it can also mean that your cat isn’t feeling well.

They may also stop using the litter box. Many cats start urinating and defecating outside of the litter box when something changes in the household.

So, what can you do if your cat is stressed?

You should never punish your cat due to behaviors that are due to stress. This will only make the entire situation worse!

Instead, you should make an appointment at the veterinarian’s office. You need to rule out any problems that may be causing the behaviors that you are seeing. You may need to have some blood work run to ensure that your cat’s kidneys and other organs are working properly. A urinalysis should be run.

You may want to start by removing the stressor. If your cat is stressed due to a change in the home, you may want to back down a bit. If you got another cat, you may want to take longer to integrate them. If you have visitors, you may have to tell them that it isn’t working and help them find somewhere else to stay.

Many people look for natural options to help their cats. Feliway is a drug-free solution for stressed-out cats. It is a diffuser that puts out pheromones that will help to calm down your cat.

To learn more, check this out.

** Please note, that this is an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product.

There is also a spray, which can be used. Many find it helpful when going to the veterinarian’s office. A spray in and around the carrier can make the experience a little less stressful.

If that doesn’t work, there are many drugs available for cats. These anti-anxiety medications can make your cat much happier, even if you didn’t realize that your cat was stressed!

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

It is important that you know the signs of stress in cats. If your cat is acting nervous, hiding, or even urinating outside of the litter box, you may be looking at stress. If you think that your cat is struggling, you need to take him or her to the veterinarian. You need to rule out any physical ailments that may be causing the problem, and not stress.

However, if your cat is stressed, there are plenty of things to do. This way, you can make sure that your cat has the best life possible. It is important to know that untreated, stress will not go away. In fact, it can get worse, and affect your cat’s physical health too!

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link .

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

***

Previously published on Medium.