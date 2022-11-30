Trouble Sleeping When You Are Not In Your Own Bed?

The simple truth is that most people don’t sleep very well when they are away from home. They get used to their own bed and environment. When things are different, they may struggle to get a good night of sleep.

That being said, it is possible to sleep well when you are away from home. Here are some tips to help.

Always, always, always bring your own pillow. Though the mattress makes a big difference, your pillow is almost as important. Plus, it is much easier to bring!

Your pillow fits comfortably with your head and neck, often keeping your body in a natural alignment. If you sleep with another pillow, you may struggle to fall asleep or wake up with a kink in your neck!

Don’t be afraid to bring things from home that will help you sleep. This may include a special blanket or stuffed animal.

If you have certain rituals that get you ready for sleep, you are going to want to do them when you are away. This may be drinking a warm cup of milk or special tea before you go to bed. If you sleep with special socks, don’t leave home without them.

Stick to your regular bedtime routine. Your body learns quickly that when you start getting ready for bed, it is time to relax and go to sleep.

If you take a shower every night and then brush your teeth before crawling into bed, your body knows that you are going to want to go to sleep soon. For this reason, you need to keep doing these routines when you are not at home.

Make sure that your new environment is dark enough for you to sleep. Our bodies know that they should be awake when the sun is out and sleeping when it is dark. For this reason, you need to make sure that your bedroom (or wherever you are sleeping) is dark enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iJtv_0jSSAHS700
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

You should never leave a light on all night long, because it will only confuse your natural sleep rhythm. You may also need to purchase a sleep mask if you can’t get the room dark enough.

If you are interested, you may want to look into this one here.

** Please note, that this is an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

You may also need to do something about the noises that are around you. Most people are used to the noises that they hear at night in their own homes. They may listen to the creek outside or the crickets chirping. They may even get used to the traffic that is all around.

So, when you are somewhere new, you might really struggle to get any sleep. You may lie awake all night, listening to the new noises. You may want to consider traveling with a white noise or sound machine. This will help to drown out the noises so that you can fall asleep and stay asleep all night long.

Unsure about what to buy? Check this link out.

** Please note, that this is an affiliate link where I will receive compensation if you buy the product, without any extra cost to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05exC5_0jSSAHS700
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Honestly, the best way to get a good night's sleep when you are away from home is to bring your own pillow. It is molded to your head and neck, which allows you to fall asleep quickly and wake up feeling refreshed. You may also want to bring other comforts from home, such as a special blanket or tea.

It also helps to keep your bedtime routine when you are on the road. If you always get a shower and brush your teeth before bed, continue to do so while you are away. You may also want to travel with a sleep mask and noise machine to ensure that you can easily fall asleep when you are away from home!

***

