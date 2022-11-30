Tips to Choose the Right Caregiver For Your Parents

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chV94_0jSRemcf00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Most people want to spend as much time in their own homes as possible. In order to make it as easy as you can, there may come a time when you need to get some help so that you can continue to stay in your own home. Making this decision isn’t always easy, and finding the right caregiver can make the difference between a good experience and one that isn’t so good.

So, what can you do? Here are some tips to choose the right caregiver for you.

Know exactly what type of help you need. Before you can hire a caregiver, you need to think about what help you need. You may just want someone to mow the lawn and keep up with the weeding. It may help to have someone do the shopping for you so that you don’t have to walk all of the aisles to get what you need. You may want someone to help with the cooking and cleaning around the house.

However, you may find that you need someone to help you with more personal things, like bathing, dressing, and eating. You may need someone to help you with your health, including making sure that you are taking your medications properly and going through your physical therapy. Some people just need a companion to stay with them and keep them company. It can be hard to be lonely when you struggle to leave your home.

Don’t be afraid to look at agencies. Going through an agency might be your best bet. Many offer different packages depending on your specific needs. Most are willing to talk to you about your specific wants and needs so that they can work with you to find out the best options for you. They will work with you so that you can happily continue to live in your own home.

Another thing to consider with agencies is that they can often make changes quickly if your needs change. You can add on packages or decrease your plan if you need more or less help in the future. This can also help your finances so that you are only paying for what you need at that time.

Just remember that your choice doesn’t have to be permanent. It is important to remember that, just because you hired a caregiver, it doesn’t mean that this is permanent. You may realize that you just don’t get along with one of your caregivers, and that is alright. If you aren’t comfortable, you can find another caregiver.

You need to be comfortable around the person that you choose, or you are going to regret the decision. Even if you need to try several before you find the right one, you need to take this time so that you can enjoy your time.

Before you even think about hiring a caregiver, you need to take a hard look at your wants and needs. Do you need someone to come in for an hour a day to help you get up and dressed, or do you need someone to help you with your shopping on a weekly basis? Maybe you need more.

You shouldn’t be afraid of agencies. Many offer customized plans that will fit your needs and your budget. Also, it is important to remember that you can change your mind. If you aren’t comfortable around a caregiver, you can always find another one (or ask your agency for someone else). You are choosing to get help so that you can stay at home, so you should be glad that you did so! You don’t want to dread someone coming in to help.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# caregiver# caregiving# aging parents# caring for loved ones# parents

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
4373 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Tips to Drive Safely in the Winter

Unfortunately, winter weather is coming, whether you are ready for it or not. While you may be lucky enough to be able to stay home whenever the road conditions aren’t ideal, the truth is that there are going to be times when you need to drive somewhere in it.

Read full story
1 comments

Six Tips to Get More Sleep Every Night

In today’s busy world, sleep is often overrated. Many people will sacrifice their sleep in order to get more done, whether at home or at work. They may decide to stay up a little late so that they can spend time with their loved ones. They may get up early to ensure that they get a good workout in, before everyone else wakes up.

Read full story

Some More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The response from my articles, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing and all of the rest, have been overwhelming. The job is continuing to be overwhelming and the amount of things that clients complain about are becoming unbearable.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Stop Stressing About Your Finances

When you are in debt, it can be all that you think about. Many people wake up in the middle of the night worrying about how they are going to pay their bills. It can also be hard to watch people take lavish vacations when you are barely scraping by.

Read full story

Tips to Protect Your Business During a Divorce

Starting a business is never easy. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to take an idea and make it into a success. Even once you become successful, you may push for more and more, always trying to do better. You must want your baby to do well (and support your family).

Read full story

Tips To Conquer Winter Blues

Winter can feel like it lasts forever. Shorter days mean less sunlight, and less time to get outside and moving. Many people leave for work in the morning when it is dark and don’t return until after it is dark. They only see daylight through the window at work (if they have one).

Read full story

Signs of Stress in Cats

The simple truth is that cats can get stressed. Though many assume that cats only get stressed when they are at the veterinarian’s office, they can easily get stressed at home.

Read full story
1 comments

Benefits of Being a Freelance Writer?

Many people wonder if the freelance lifestyle is for them. They dream of working from home, but aren't sure if it is the best option. For this reason, you should look at the pros and cons when it comes to this new career path.

Read full story

Tips To Prevent Falls in Seniors

Whether you are slowly aging or someone that you love is, falls can become more common. It isn’t as easy to move around, and your eyesight might not be what it used to be. That being said, the truth is that there are plenty of things that you can do to prevent falls.

Read full story
17 comments

Is Your Home Ready for Winter?

The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.

Read full story

Retractable Leashes Can Be Useful

I recently wrote an article about why you should throw away your retractable leashes. If you haven’t gotten a chance to check it out, you can read it right here. I stand by my belief that these leashes are just terrible. It is much better to use a simple six-foot leash like this one.

Read full story

Throw Away the Retractable Leashes

Working in the veterinarian field, we see all types of collars and leashes used. Carriers — they come in all forms too, though this article is just going to be able those awful retractable leashes.

Read full story
26 comments

Trouble Sleeping When You Are Not In Your Own Bed?

The simple truth is that most people don’t sleep very well when they are away from home. They get used to their own bed and environment. When things are different, they may struggle to get a good night of sleep.

Read full story

More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out here. I shared it on my personal Facebook page, as well as in several groups filled with other veterinary professionals.

Read full story
46 comments

Tips to Deal with Performance Anxiety

Performance anxiety, otherwise known as stage fright, can really affect a person. Not only might it hold you back in life and your career, but it can also have a negative effect on your self-esteem and confidence.

Read full story

What Are Grandparents’ Rights?

Most grandparents would do anything for their grandchildren. Losing the chance to see them could be enough to make them look for ways to ensure that they can stay in their lives. This may include looking into legal ways to get the chance to spend time with their grandchildren. In fact, in some states, you are able to sue for visitation rights if it is in the best interest of the child.

Read full story

Tips to Retire Early

The simple truth is that most people can’t wait until they are able to retire. They can do whatever they want, whenever they want. Nobody wants to wait until they are sixty-five years old to do it. They want to retire now (or at least earlier than they had planned).

Read full story

Financial Mistakes Parents Make (That You Should Avoid)

It is not easy to be a parent. Financially, it isn’t easy either. You may feel like you have to work as much as possible to support your family. If you are staying at home with your children, you may feel guilty of not bringing in any income to help your family.

Read full story

Tips to Raise a Family And Care for Your Aging Parents

Family obligations can really put pressure on a person. You may be raising your family of young ones while working either part or full-time. Even if you are a stay-at-home parent, you are probably trying to keep up with the demands of a house, along with taking care of the needs of your husband. This alone is enough for one person.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy