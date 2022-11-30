More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

Shelley Wenger

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

The response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out here. I shared it on my personal Facebook page, as well as in several groups filled with other veterinary professionals.

I asked them what things they were tired of hearing. This is only a small portion of their answers. In fact, I got so many answers, I may end up with several pieces. This only puts into perspective how hard it is to deal with the public as a veterinary professional.

Here are some more things that veterinary technicians (and veterinarians) are tired of hearing.

I should have a wing of the hospital dedicated to me because I have spent so much money here.

This saying comes in many forms. I worked at a veterinary neurologist, which was beside his home. Many customers couldn't help but tell me that they were helping to pay for the huge mansion that he lived in.

Other clients say that they should have their own parking spot. They may be saying this because they either spend too much money on their pets or they are always at the hospital. Either way, it isn't my fault you bring your dog to the vet for every little bump and bruise that you find!

All you do is play with puppies and kittens all day.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Most people think that we have a dream job. We get to play with puppies and kittens all day. However, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Since most people rescue animals, we rarely see young animals. In fact, we are more likely to see patients who are really sick and need our help to get better. Some of these can't be helped (no matter how hard we try) and euthanasia is the best option for them.

I could never do what you do because I love animals too much!

This is usually uttered when we are dealing with really sick patients, and no matter what we do, we can't seem to make them any better. They can't imagine hurting a cat or dog, just to get blood drawn or take x-rays. Holding a cat or dog down to do whatever needs to be done is just too much for the normal person to deal with, along with all of the blood, urine, and feces.

Clients also love to tell us this when we are euthanizing their pets. Nobody loves to do that part of the job, but aren't there bad parts of every job? And there are times when euthanasia seems like the best option. When you see patients who are really suffering, you just want to help, even if that means ending their lives.

Then, there are the people who just want your advice.

When you work in veterinary medicine, you get all kinds of people who want your advice. I get text messages and Facebook messages from all sorts of people. I am close to some of them and don't mind helping out.

However, there are just as many people that I haven't seen in years, asking me what they should do for their pet. My response is usually to call your vet, though there are times when I tell them that it really isn't something to panic about.

Just don't get me started on Facebook.

I see a lot of awful advice that is given on the popular social media site. I used to give some advice, but I am so tired of people not listening to my advice (which is usually to take their pet to the vet)! Instead, they will try all of these crazy things that may (or may not) have worked for all of their Facebook friends.

Or groomers and pet store employees.

Because they are certainly qualified to give medical advice! We have a lot of appointments that get made because their groomer found an ear infection or saw dental disease which needed to be taken care of. I always appreciate that they are looking out for these pets.

However, just as many groomers and pet store employees give medical advice, which they really shouldn't. In fact, most of them don't have any experience, other than their own personal pets, so they are certainly not the first places you should go to for advice on your pet.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Being a professional in the veterinary field can be quite challenging, and it isn't always the pets that are the problem. In fact, it is often things that their owners say that drive us insane! Stay tuned for the next post!

