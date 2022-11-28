What Are Grandparents’ Rights?

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBbzN_0jPl6X5k00
Photo byShelley Wenger at Canva

Most grandparents would do anything for their grandchildren. Losing the chance to see them could be enough to make them look for ways to ensure that they can stay in their lives. This may include looking into legal ways to get the chance to spend time with their grandchildren. In fact, in some states, you are able to sue for visitation rights if it is in the best interest of the child. 

When can grandparents sue for visitation rights?

You may be allowed visitation in the following cases: 

  • Deceased parents
  • Separated or divorced parents
  • Marriages that were annulled
  • When the parents were never married

That being said, you can’t get visitation for any reason. You need to have their best interest in mind when you are legally trying to stay in their lives. 

So, what does it mean that it is in the best interest of the child? What do the courts look for in determining this?

  • What everyone wants. It is important for the courts to find out what the parents, children, and you want before they make the decision. 
  • How much time do you actually spend with the children? If you don’t spend any time with the children now, you might not be able to spend time with them later. However, if you are a big part of the children’s lives, you should continue to be in their life. 
  • Where does everyone live? Location is important when figuring out what is best for the children. If you are close, you may get more time than if you had to fly to see the children. 
  • What is everyone’s schedule? The courts will have to know what everyone does on a regular basis. This includes the parents, children, and even you. Your visitation shouldn’t change your grandchildren’s lives. 
  • How has your grandchild adjusted? The courts will look at how your grandchild is doing at home, in school, and everywhere else. They want to make sure that visitation is best for the children.
  • How is everyone’s health? The courts will look at the health of you, the parents, and your grandchildren to make sure that everyone is healthy enough to spend time together. If your grandchild has health issues, they will make sure that everyone taking care of your grandchild will be able to take care of him or her properly.

When can’t grandparents sue for visitation rights?

  • You can’t sue for visiting if the family is still intact. You won’t have any rights when there is a stable family unit. If the parents don’t want you in their lives, you can’t do anything about it. 
  • You have no rights when the child is adopted by another family. Grandparents no longer have any visitation rights when their grandchild is placed up for adoption. The only time that this doesn’t count is when a step-parent adopts the child.
  • If your grandchildren are in custody, you may not be allowed to visit them. If your grandchildren were abused or neglected or have been taken from their parents (and placed in custody), you might not be able to see your grandchildren. 

If you aren’t in your grandchildren’s lives, you may want to look into suing for visitation rights. You may be given this if their parents were never married or are no longer together. However, you have to prove that you are worthy of spending time with them. It helps if you used to spend plenty of time with them. You also need to be healthy and be able to provide a safe environment for visitation.

Previously published on Medium.

***

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing on Newsbreak, sign up using my referral link. Don't forget to use your link when you write.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# grandparents# grandparents rights# children of divorce# divorce# grandchildren

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
3142 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Is Your Home Ready for Winter?

The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.

Read full story

Retractable Leashes Can Be Useful

I recently wrote an article about why you should throw away your retractable leashes. If you haven’t gotten a chance to check it out, you can read it right here. I stand by my belief that these leashes are just terrible. It is much better to use a simple six-foot leash like this one.

Read full story

Throw Away the Retractable Leashes

Working in the veterinarian field, we see all types of collars and leashes used. Carriers — they come in all forms too, though this article is just going to be able those awful retractable leashes.

Read full story
8 comments

Trouble Sleeping When You Are Not In Your Own Bed?

The simple truth is that most people don’t sleep very well when they are away from home. They get used to their own bed and environment. When things are different, they may struggle to get a good night of sleep.

Read full story

Tips to Choose the Right Caregiver For Your Parents

Most people want to spend as much time in their own homes as possible. In order to make it as easy as you can, there may come a time when you need to get some help so that you can continue to stay in your own home. Making this decision isn’t always easy, and finding the right caregiver can make the difference between a good experience and one that isn’t so good.

Read full story

More Things Vet Techs (and Vets) Are Tired of Hearing

The response from my first piece, Things Vet Techs (And Vets) Are Tired of Hearing, was overwhelming. If you haven't had a chance to read it, you can check it out here. I shared it on my personal Facebook page, as well as in several groups filled with other veterinary professionals.

Read full story
13 comments

Tips to Deal with Performance Anxiety

Performance anxiety, otherwise known as stage fright, can really affect a person. Not only might it hold you back in life and your career, but it can also have a negative effect on your self-esteem and confidence.

Read full story

Tips to Retire Early

The simple truth is that most people can’t wait until they are able to retire. They can do whatever they want, whenever they want. Nobody wants to wait until they are sixty-five years old to do it. They want to retire now (or at least earlier than they had planned).

Read full story

Financial Mistakes Parents Make (That You Should Avoid)

It is not easy to be a parent. Financially, it isn’t easy either. You may feel like you have to work as much as possible to support your family. If you are staying at home with your children, you may feel guilty of not bringing in any income to help your family.

Read full story

Tips to Raise a Family And Care for Your Aging Parents

Family obligations can really put pressure on a person. You may be raising your family of young ones while working either part or full-time. Even if you are a stay-at-home parent, you are probably trying to keep up with the demands of a house, along with taking care of the needs of your husband. This alone is enough for one person.

Read full story

Tips to Getting Things Done So You Don’t Feel So Frustrated

When you own a business, you are probably frustrated with the number of things that you have to get done. You have to do the things that make you money, as well as marketing and the dreaded paperwork. Spreading out my paperwork seems to make that more manageable for me, so I don’t really get too stressed out about my paperwork.

Read full story

Tips to Sleep Better When You are Stressed

The truth is that stress will affect the amount of sleep that you get at night. Many people spend hours laying in bed, worrying about things that they didn’t get done that day or things that may need to be done the next day! If you are lucky to fall asleep, simply because you are so tired, you may end up waking up in the middle of the night. At that time, your mind may start working overtime and there is no way that you are going to be able to fall back to sleep.

Read full story
2 comments

Tips for Using Social Media to Find Lost Pets

Social media is a part of our daily lives. Most people spend several hours on their social media accounts on a regular basis. Even better, most people have smartphones where they can stay connected, no matter where they are. For this reason, many people have started using social media to find their missing pets.

Read full story

Signs of Caretaker Burnout

Burnout is a real problem when it comes to caretaking. Many people are so focused on taking care of their loved ones that they forget about themselves. They continue to put their loved one’s health first, and their own suffers. However, there is a chance that, if their health goes downhill enough, they won’t be able to continue to take care of their loved ones.

Read full story
1 comments

The Many Benefits of Service Dogs

Service dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Actually, there are service dogs for all kinds of illnesses, including blindness, seizure disorders, and much more. No matter what they are used for, there are many benefits to having a service dog.

Read full story

Why You Should Buy a Home in the Winter

Buying a home is a big responsibility. You shouldn’t take it lightly. You need to think clearly and make sure that you are ready to buy a home. There are also other responsibilities that come with homeownership, and you need to make sure that you are ready for them also.

Read full story

When Should You Take Your Children to the Dentist?

Though you may know how important good oral hygiene is, do you know that you should be brushing your children’s teeth as early as six months old? This is true even if they don’t have teeth.

Read full story
2 comments

Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep

One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.

Read full story
2 comments

Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents

Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy