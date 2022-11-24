Tips to Getting Things Done So You Don’t Feel So Frustrated

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you own a business, you are probably frustrated with the number of things that you have to get done. You have to do the things that make you money, as well as marketing and the dreaded paperwork. Spreading out my paperwork seems to make that more manageable for me, so I don’t really get too stressed out about my paperwork.

So, what is the best way to get things done when you have many things to do (especially if you don’t want to do them)?

Make a to-do list. To-do lists are great! They allow you to see everything that you need to accomplish and when! These lists can be even better if you organize them in the order that you need to do them and even figure out how long you expect each task to take.

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

Get rid of your distractions. This may be easier said than done. However, it is very important that you get rid of distractions, so you can focus on your work and just get through it, especially if you are really putting it off!

Reward yourself when you get through your list. Rewards are great if you hate doing certain things. You don’t even have to spend money. You can just give yourself a few minutes of peace and quiet if that is something that you truly enjoy! Maybe if you have had a really productive month, you might be able to splurge on yourself, but otherwise, you can just give yourself a well-deserved break!

If you constantly put things off, you should evaluate them. You need to decide whether or not they are truly important. If they are, but you simply don’t like doing them, you may want to outsource them so, at least, you know they are getting done when they need to be!

It can be so challenging when you want to put things off. However, if you want to have a successful business (or life), you need to sit down and actually do whatever needs to be done! The best thing that you can do is to make a list of all of the things that need to be done. You also need to include the things that you don’t want to do!

Photo by Shelley Wenger at Canva

It also helps to get rid of your distractions. Turn off the television, switch your phone to silent, and get to work. If you have children, find something that will occupy their time, until you are finished what needs to be done. There is nothing wrong with a little screen time if you need peace and quiet to get the job done.

Be sure to reward yourself, especially if you have put them off for ages! You don’t even have to spend any money. Just give yourself a few minutes to read a chapter in the book you have been trying to get through for the past month. Allow yourself to take a brisk walk around the block to clear your head. It will all be better afterward.

***

