Tips for Using Social Media to Find Lost Pets

Social media is a part of our daily lives. Most people spend several hours on their social media accounts on a regular basis. Even better, most people have smartphones where they can stay connected, no matter where they are. For this reason, many people have started using social media to find their missing pets.

Here are some things to think about when you are searching for your pets by using social media.

Give enough information about your pet.

If your pet has a tendency of being shy or scared, make sure that you let people know that information. If you are worried that your dog may run if someone is going to approach him or her, you need to let others know. If you are afraid that your pet could bite, make sure that others know.

A good picture will only help.

You need to find a nice picture of your pet so that everyone will easily recognize your lost pet. It will also help your social media post to be found. If you don’t include a picture, your post may get lost in the shuffle.

Don’t forget lost and found groups on social media.

Though you are going to want to post on your own social media profile, the truth is that you should also put it on groups that are made for finding lost pets.

You should also post on local social media sites. If you are on local shopping or swap sites, that could be a great way to get the message out.

The more places that you post it, the more likely that someone online will find your pet. If you want to find your pet, post away!

Make your post public.

If you want your pet to be found, you need to have the post public. You also want to make sure that it is shareable, to help pass the word around (and find your lost pet).

Focus on other areas.

Don’t forget that dogs can travel several miles in a day. Bigger dogs can go even farther. For this reason, you need to focus on the surrounding areas. Many times, dogs that are lost (and scared) are often found many miles away from their home. You need to look farther if you want to find your beloved pet.

It can be devastating when you lose your pet. However, as more and more people turn to social media, they also use it to help them find their lost pet! By posting online, you are more likely to find your pet (and fast).

