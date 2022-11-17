Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though you may know how important good oral hygiene is, do you know that you should be brushing your children’s teeth as early as six months old? This is true even if they don’t have teeth.

The truth is that the sooner that you start practicing good oral hygiene, the better off your children will be. They are more likely to have good teeth as they grow into adulthood if you start them off on the right path.

When should you take your children to the dentist for the first time?

It is recommended that your child should have his or her first dental appointment as soon as he or she gets the first tooth. However, if your child hasn’t gotten a tooth yet, you want to make sure that you take him or her before the first birthday.

How can a pediatric dentist help your children while they are teething?

Though you may not want to take your children to the dentist at such a young age, the truth is that it is really important for the following reasons:

Gets them used to the dentist. Their first few visits will be simple, but enough to show them that there is nothing to fear at the dentist.

Also teaches them young how important dental care is. If you take your children to the dentist every six months as recommended, they are more likely to continue to do so when they leave the nest and start their new lives.

Along with caring for their teeth at home. The dentist will help your children to understand the importance of brushing and flossing, which will also cross over into their adult lives.

Keeps their gums and teeth healthy. Your children can get cavities as soon as their first tooth comes in, so it is critical to make sure that they are cavity-free. If they do have a cavity, it needs to be taken care of right away.

If you want your children to have good oral hygiene their entire lives, you need to start right away. Start brushing their teeth before they even get them, and follow up with a pediatric dentist. They will be glad that you made sure that they knew how essential good hygiene is, especially when it comes to their teeth.

