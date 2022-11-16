Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.

Are you struggling with whether or not you should hire a caregiver for your parents? Here are some reasons why it is a good idea.

It allows your parents to continue to live at home. Most people want to enjoy their last few years in the comfort of their own home. However, they simply can’t do it without some sort of assistance. By hiring a caregiver, you are allowing your parents to be comfortable in their very own space. They can remain as independent as they are able. They can have visitors when it suits them and still do whatever they want (and are able to do).

Your parents are still your parents. This role reversal can be very hard on relationships. Your parents are always going to see you as their little girl or boy, no matter how much you have grown. They are not going to be too happy when they need your help. They are not going to want to become a burden. Many won’t be happy when they need help with personal things like taking a bath or going to the bathroom. They may also be uncomfortable talking about finances with their children, especially if they need someone to help them manage them.

Trying to do it all can lead to burnout. The simple truth is that caregiver burnout is a real thing, and it is becoming more common. It is hard to take care of your parents, especially when you have your own family and a job. You may have to take your parents shopping, do your own shopping, make meals for everyone, make sure that everyone gets to where they need to go (doctor’s appointments, school, etc), and much more.

You are going to feel pulled in more than one direction at times, and your own health is going to be what suffers. You aren’t going to have time to take care of yourself so that you are healthy enough to take care of everyone else. You may lose sleep, cut back on your time to exercise and even time spent with your own family. Sooner or later, something is going to give and you are going to be burnt out!

Professional caregivers are trained to do whatever needs to be done. Have you been thrown into caregiving and feel like you have no idea what you are doing? Do you have to give medications? Are you able to puree food and feed someone slowly if they can’t swallow well? Can you clean ports, flush catheters, and do other medical procedures that may need to be done?

If you can’t, there is nothing wrong with getting some help. Yes, you may need to learn how to do some of these things, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get help in the meantime.

You just don’t have time. There may come a time when your parents need more care than you can give. You still have to work and go home every evening to your own family, and you may not be able to leave your parents alone for hours at a time. You may worry about them trying to do too much when you are at work. You may spend all night worrying about them, instead of getting the sleep that you need in your own bed.

Hiring caregivers for a few hours a day or even 24/7 will make sure that your parents get the care that they need, no matter what your schedule is. There is nothing wrong with admitting that you don’t have the time to spend all day every day with your parents. In fact, it may be freeing for you.

A caregiver can give you peace of mind. Professional caregivers are there for you too! They will keep you up to date with how things are going with your parents, and may even be able to point out when they notice something different with them. They may notice a change that needs to be addressed before anyone else does. They will also be there in case there is an emergency.

It can also give you peace of mind because you know that your parents are safe. They are at home, so they won’t catch anything from other seniors like they could if they lived in a nursing home or an assisted living facility.

Though you may want to do it all, there are times when you are going to need to hire a caregiver to help out! It is often hard on a relationship when the parents have to rely on their children for help. It may be best for you to find someone else so that you can still enjoy this time with your parents. You also need to be careful with your own health. You can’t do it all, or you will get burnt out and your health will suffer. That will be no good for anyone.

However, most believe that the best reason to get a caregiver is for peace of mind! They can keep you updated on your parents so that you know what is going on at all times. They are also there to catch the little things that should be addressed, instead of waiting until your parents say something to you. It also helps to know that your parents are safe in the privacy of their own home, and they are able to do what they want when they want to!

Previously published on Medium.