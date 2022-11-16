Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards

Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.

However, winter driving doesn’t have to be so scary. Here are some tips to help you prepare for driving this winter.

1. Get your car ready

Schedule a tune-up.

It is recommended that you get a tune-up on your car every thirty thousand miles. However, ideally, you should do this prior to winter weather to make sure that your car is running properly during the roughest driving season. Your mechanic will ensure that your fluids are filled up, all belts are in good condition, and much more, allowing you to drive safely all winter long.

Check the battery.

Your battery is even more important during colder weather because it is harder to start your car when the temperatures are down. Because of this, you should make sure that your battery is strong so you don’t get stranded anywhere because your car won’t start. If your battery is weak (or older), you may want to replace it for peace of mind.

Make sure that your tires are also good.

Some people have special tires that they use over the winter. If you do, you should change them before the temperatures cool down. If not, just make sure that your tires are good. Worn tires with little tread won’t do you much good. You are going to struggle to get traction any time your driving conditions aren’t ideal!

You also need to make sure that the tire pressure is good. That will also help you when traction is low.

Don’t let your gas tank get too low!

It is recommended that you keep your gas tank filled all winter long! There are several reasons for this. First, you don’t want to get stranded in the snow without any gas. You won’t be able to keep your car running for heat if you get stuck.

Condensation can also occur in gas tanks that aren’t full. That water can get mixed in with the gas, causing all kinds of problems with your car and engine. It can even freeze in the gas lines, making it even worse.

2. Pack an emergency kit that stays in your car all winter long

You should stock your emergency kit with the following:

  • Fully loaded tool kit and jumper cables
  • Extra clothing and shoes. You may want to pack extra coats, gloves, hats, boots, etc. Extra sweatshirts and pants may help in case you get really wet (and cold).
  • Blankets
  • First aid kit. At the very least, you need some antibiotic ointment, bandages, aspirin, scissors, hydrocortisone, gauze, and tape.
  • Snacks and water. You want to keep a few non-perishable foods that offer plenty of energy, such as nuts and dried fruit.
  • Brush to remove snow off of your windows
  • Scraper for the ice
  • Kitty litter, in case you need some extra traction on the road
  • Shovel, if you get snowed in somewhere (or you get stuck on the way home)
  • Flashlights and extra batteries
  • Flares so that others can see you if you get into trouble
  • Car charger for your cellular phone
  • Full spare tire. Nothing is worse than a spare tire that is flat.

3. Don’t be in a rush.

Winter is not the time to be rushing from one place to another, especially on days when the weather may be unpredictable.

Even on days when there isn’t snow in the forecast, you should try to give yourself an extra few minutes to get to and from work. You don’t want to slip on ice because you are driving too fast in the morning, or you are trying to get to an appointment after work. Give yourself a break and leave a few minutes early, so you can drive at a better and safer pace.

On days when the forecast doesn’t look good, stay home if you are able to. If you have to go to work, take it easy. Give yourself plenty of time. Approach all stop signs and red lights at a slower pace. Don’t slam on the brakes (or you may go sliding through the intersection). Slow down long before the turn so that you have control over your vehicle at all times.

4. If you are new to driving in the snow, drive with an experienced driver until you feel more confident.

Driving in the snow is challenging, so it might help your confidence if you drive with someone else a few times. They can help guide you as you navigate the tricky roads. If you start sliding on the ice, they can help you stay calm until you get your car back under control. Sometimes, just having another person in the car can help you stay calmer and more relaxed as you learn to drive in the snow and other weather.

5. Make sure that you have enough insurance, just in case.

No matter how careful you are, accidents do happen, and the results can be devastating. Whether you need to have some work done on your car or you need a whole new car, the truth is that insurance can save you. It can even help with your medical bills if you are seriously injured in an accident.

Winter conditions shouldn’t stop you from going where you need to go. However, you may need to leave a little earlier in order to give yourself plenty of time to get there. Before winter comes, you should check over your vehicle and update your emergency kit so that you should be ready if anything happens.

