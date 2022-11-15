Tips to Getting Fresh Eggs Year Round

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though many people count their chickens as their pets, the truth is that most people have chickens in order to have fresh eggs daily. That being said, many chickens don’t lay as many eggs when the weather gets too cold if they lay any at all!

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are some tips to make sure that you get fresh eggs all year long.

Get the right chickens. There are many different breeds of chickens that you can buy. Some are mainly for meat, while others are bred to lay eggs. Some breeds are known as dual-purpose birds, meaning that they are good egg layers, and they are also heavier birds for eating.

You should have at least a few birds in your flock that is known for their laying ability. Many Sex Links (among other breeds) are bred for maximum egg production, which could be over three hundred eggs a year.

Use artificial light. Though you may think that your chickens aren’t laying due to the cold, the truth is that they aren’t getting enough daylight! During the winter, we are lucky if we get nine or ten hours of daylight, so it is important to use artificial light if you want your chickens to continue laying all winter long.

However, you can’t just leave the light on all day and night long. Your chickens need a few hours (between six and eight hours) every night to sleep. This will ensure that they stay healthy enough to lay. Most chicken owners use a timer to help them ensure that their chickens get enough light, as well as time to sleep.

Maintain a healthy diet. Your chicken’s diet is equally important, especially in the winter, when they are unable to forage for bugs and other critters in the yard. You are going to want to buy good quality food that is designed for layers. This will give them enough protein in their diet.

If you are serious about getting fresh eggs, you should buy chickens that are known for being good layers. These chickens are more likely to produce eggs all year long. However, your chickens also need plenty of light, as well as some darkness, so that they get enough sleep. Diet is equally important. Your chickens will need extra protein in the winter to ensure that you are getting quality eggs all year round!