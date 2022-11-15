Tips to Getting Fresh Eggs Year Round

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7iiD_0jBJfrgY00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though many people count their chickens as their pets, the truth is that most people have chickens in order to have fresh eggs daily. That being said, many chickens don’t lay as many eggs when the weather gets too cold if they lay any at all!

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are some tips to make sure that you get fresh eggs all year long.

Get the right chickens. There are many different breeds of chickens that you can buy. Some are mainly for meat, while others are bred to lay eggs. Some breeds are known as dual-purpose birds, meaning that they are good egg layers, and they are also heavier birds for eating.

You should have at least a few birds in your flock that is known for their laying ability. Many Sex Links (among other breeds) are bred for maximum egg production, which could be over three hundred eggs a year.

Use artificial light. Though you may think that your chickens aren’t laying due to the cold, the truth is that they aren’t getting enough daylight! During the winter, we are lucky if we get nine or ten hours of daylight, so it is important to use artificial light if you want your chickens to continue laying all winter long.

However, you can’t just leave the light on all day and night long. Your chickens need a few hours (between six and eight hours) every night to sleep. This will ensure that they stay healthy enough to lay. Most chicken owners use a timer to help them ensure that their chickens get enough light, as well as time to sleep.

Maintain a healthy diet. Your chicken’s diet is equally important, especially in the winter, when they are unable to forage for bugs and other critters in the yard. You are going to want to buy good quality food that is designed for layers. This will give them enough protein in their diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3pAh_0jBJfrgY00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you are serious about getting fresh eggs, you should buy chickens that are known for being good layers. These chickens are more likely to produce eggs all year long. However, your chickens also need plenty of light, as well as some darkness, so that they get enough sleep. Diet is equally important. Your chickens will need extra protein in the winter to ensure that you are getting quality eggs all year round!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chickens# laying chickens# fresh eggs daily# fresh eggs# chicken

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
2496 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Signs of Caretaker Burnout

Burnout is a real problem when it comes to caretaking. Many people are so focused on taking care of their loved ones that they forget about themselves. They continue to put their loved one’s health first, and their own suffers. However, there is a chance that, if their health goes downhill enough, they won’t be able to continue to take care of their loved ones.

Read full story

The Many Benefits of Service Dogs

Service dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Actually, there are service dogs for all kinds of illnesses, including blindness, seizure disorders, and much more. No matter what they are used for, there are many benefits to having a service dog.

Read full story

Why You Should Buy a Home in the Winter

Buying a home is a big responsibility. You shouldn’t take it lightly. You need to think clearly and make sure that you are ready to buy a home. There are also other responsibilities that come with homeownership, and you need to make sure that you are ready for them also.

Read full story

When Should You Take Your Children to the Dentist?

Though you may know how important good oral hygiene is, do you know that you should be brushing your children’s teeth as early as six months old? This is true even if they don’t have teeth.

Read full story
2 comments

Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep

One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.

Read full story
2 comments

Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents

Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.

Read full story

Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards

Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.

Read full story

Why Sleep is Important For Your Health

Even though you may know how important sleep is, the truth is probably that you don’t get enough of it. Most people are simply too busy to find eight hours every night to ensure that they wake up feeling refreshed.

Read full story

Tips to Get Your Dog to Stop Jumping on People

Unfortunately, jumping is a natural behavior when it comes to dogs. They love to jump on people to say hello. They love the attention that they get by jumping on people, and love greeting people face to face.

Read full story
6 comments

Tips to Get Through the Holidays Together

Though you may not think about it, the truth is that many couples decide to part ways over the holidays. This is even more true with those that aren’t married. Not only do they not have a history that may keep couples together longer, but they also haven’t gone through the ups and downs of a real marriage.

Read full story

Tips to Survive the Holidays on a Budget

Sticking to a budget can be hard any day of the year. Add in the holidays, and it gets even worse! You may want to throw a lavish party for all of your family and friends. You also want to give your children the best holiday that they could have. Unfortunately, it takes extra money to do all of these things. However, you can stick to your budget even through the busy holiday season. Here are some tips to survive the holidays on a budget.

Read full story
1 comments

Signs of Stress as a Caregiver

It doesn’t matter if you have been thrown into caregiving, or you have had time to gradually become one. Either way, it can be very stressful and hard. Many caregivers still have to take care of their families and their loved ones. They may have their own house to care for, along with their parent’s home too. Many continue to work full-time on top of their caregiver duties.

Read full story

Getting through the Holidays after the Loss of a Loved One

Holidays can be stressful, even in the best of times. However, if you have lost a loved one recently, you may be dreading this holiday season. You may not be looking forward to celebrating at all, even though you may have plenty of others to spend time with.

Read full story

Can You Really Move When You Have Children?

Moving homes by itself can be a big, overwhelming feat. However, when you have children, it can be even harder. If they are older, they may be able to help, which can be quite a blessing. If they are younger, it may be a battle every day as you work on packing up your things.

Read full story
1 comments

Supporting Someone Who is In Pain

One of the hardest things that we have to do is watch someone that we love struggle with pain and grief. It can be hard to sit by and watch them, without knowing what to do or say. While there is no right way to help, you can still be a good support system to someone that needs you.

Read full story

Dealing With a Paralyzed Dog

The simple truth is that pets can become paralyzed for many reasons. They may break their back if they are hit by a car. Many breeds are prone to disk ruptures and spinal tumors.

Read full story
1 comments

Protect Your Children When Going Through A Divorce

Going through a divorce is challenging. There are so many mixed emotions that may be going through your head. That being said, it can be even harder on your children. Their whole life is changing, and it is our fault. They didn’t choose this. You did.

Read full story

Protect Your Back In an Office Setting

Many office workers don’t really think about their job being hard on their bodies. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Many office workers struggle with wrist, neck, and back problems. However, by making a few changes, you can really see a difference.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About Seizures In Dogs

Seizures in dogs are very scary for pet owners. However, the more that you know and understand, the better off that you will be. A seizure is classified as an involuntary behavior.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy