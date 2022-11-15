Why Sleep is Important For Your Health

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Even though you may know how important sleep is, the truth is probably that you don’t get enough of it. Most people are simply too busy to find eight hours every night to ensure that they wake up feeling refreshed.

However, that can be a big mistake. Sleep is essential for good health. Here are some reasons why you need to get enough sleep every night.

It improves how your brain works. Just like you need your brain to function during the day, your brain needs time at night when you are quiet. It works on preparing for your next day, by forming new pathways. This is essential for learning and maintaining the information.

So, you need to make sure that you get a good night’s sleep so that you can focus and learn what you need to. If you don’t get eight hours, you are going to struggle in school and work.

Sleep makes you a better athlete. Athletes need to get enough sleep so that they can move around the way that they need to. They need to get enough sleep so that they can perform at the highest level. They also need to be mentally prepared, which only happens when you get enough sleep at night.

It improves your overall physical health. Your body needs the rest so that it can work on healing you. It helps to heal both your heart and the blood vessels that carry blood throughout your body. This is why long-term sleep deprivation can cause problems with your heart and kidneys. Many people who don’t get enough sleep have high blood pressure.

Sleep improves your immune system. When you don’t get enough sleep, you are more likely to catch any illnesses that go around easily. Your immune system isn’t going to respond to illness as quickly, which is why you are more likely to get sick.

Inadequate sleep will affect your weight. If you don’t get enough sleep, you probably weigh more than you would like. When you are sleeping, your body works hard to maintain your hormones. If you don’t get enough sleep, these hormones are not in balance. You may struggle to feel full and overeat when you aren’t getting enough Zs.

You may also be overweight because you may snack all day long, just to stay awake. Not only that, but you probably also reach for things that aren’t healthy because you feel like you need them to wake up.

Sleep helps you interact with others. If you aren’t fully rested when you wake up, you may struggle to interact with others. You may be more likely to cry or get upset. You may struggle to communicate effectively because you can’t catch someone’s social cues. They may want to change the subject, but you don’t notice that. In fact, you may push them to keep talking because you are too tired to notice the signals that they are giving you.

Sleep improves safety. Not enough sleep isn’t safe. If you have been sleep-deprived for while, you may not be as careful as you normally are. You may react slower, which makes driving more dangerous. You may make simple mistakes because you aren’t focusing like you normally do.

These mistakes can cause all sorts of accidents, at home, at work, and even on the road. You may hit the gas instead of the brake, and hit the car in front of you. You may catch your finger in the machine at work. Furthermore, you need your sleep so that you are as safe as possible.

Sleep is linked to mental health. There are many mental health issues that seem to be linked to the quality of sleep. In fact, almost ninety percent of people who suffer from depression say that they can’t sleep well at night.

If you want to live your best life, you need to remember to get enough sleep. It will improve many things in your life, such as your overall health, your weight, and even your attitude. Your brain will function better, and you can focus on the tasks in front of you.

It also makes you safer. People who are sleep-deprived make mistakes, and they just aren’t as careful. They can really hurt themselves or others, especially if they drive or operate heavy machinery when they are tired.