Tips to Get Through the Holidays Together

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cG8e_0jAa5fIr00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though you may not think about it, the truth is that many couples decide to part ways over the holidays. This is even more true with those that aren’t married. Not only do they not have a history that may keep couples together longer, but they also haven’t gone through the ups and downs of a real marriage.

That being said, many married couples decide to split in the months of November and December. They can’t imagine trying to get through the holiday, let alone feeling unhappy and unfulfilled for the rest of their lives.

Here are some reasons why breakups are so common during the holidays.

It is a very emotional time of year. Because everyone tries to make sure that the holidays end up going smoothly, it can be really hard for some couples. When something goes wrong (and it usually does), it can tear a couple apart.

It is also expensive. The holidays are often expensive. It costs money to decorate for the holidays, throw parties, and buy gifts for those that they love. Because of this, many couples will argue over how much money gets spent during this time.

Family tensions are high. Spending time with your family and in-laws can be really stressful. Even when everyone gets along, there are times when the holidays can bring out some fighting between family members.

Here are some tips to get through the holidays together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiHKg_0jAa5fIr00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Make it your priority to spend time with your spouse or significant other during the holidays. Because the holidays are usually spent rushing to spend time with all of your family members and friends, it can be hard to spend quality time with your spouse.

However, you need to find time to connect through this stressful and busy time of year. Maybe instead of mingling with others, talk to each other when you are out together at parties. You may even want to skip a party or two so that you can just relax as a couple.

Remember that it is the thought that counts when it comes to gifts. It can be terrifying when it comes to buying a gift for your spouse. You want to give them something that shows them just how much you really care. However, you may not have the money to spend on an expensive piece of jewelry. Sometimes, homemade gifts or framed pictures can be the perfect gift.

Find ways to bring on the romance. There are thousands of movies that are dedicated to romance during the holidays. It is such a special time of year.

You need to find ways to show your spouse that you still love him or her. Though it may seem really silly, play in the snow together, go for picnics, or even take a carriage ride with your spouse to show him or her how much you love him or her.

Don’t be afraid to get help. If you truly feel like your relationship is falling apart, you may want to look into getting professional help. It can really help to talk to someone who isn’t invested in your relationship. Your counselor can really help you get back on track.

Though the holidays can be a great time of year, the truth is that it can also be very hard on a couple. Many people break up due to the stress of the holidays, including money troubles and dealing with relatives. They also focus too much on the holidays, instead of each other!

If you want to do better, you need to focus on your spouse. Even if you have to skip a party or two, it is worth taking the time to spend together. If both of you are really struggling, you may want to talk to someone. A neutral party may help you get your life back on track.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# holidays# surviving the holidays# holiday stress# getting through the holidays# relationship advice

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
2462 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

When Should You Take Your Children to the Dentist?

Though you may know how important good oral hygiene is, do you know that you should be brushing your children’s teeth as early as six months old? This is true even if they don’t have teeth.

Read full story
2 comments

Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep

One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.

Read full story
2 comments

Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents

Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.

Read full story

Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards

Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.

Read full story

Tips to Getting Fresh Eggs Year Round

Though many people count their chickens as their pets, the truth is that most people have chickens in order to have fresh eggs daily. That being said, many chickens don’t lay as many eggs when the weather gets too cold if they lay any at all!

Read full story

Why Sleep is Important For Your Health

Even though you may know how important sleep is, the truth is probably that you don’t get enough of it. Most people are simply too busy to find eight hours every night to ensure that they wake up feeling refreshed.

Read full story

Tips to Get Your Dog to Stop Jumping on People

Unfortunately, jumping is a natural behavior when it comes to dogs. They love to jump on people to say hello. They love the attention that they get by jumping on people, and love greeting people face to face.

Read full story
6 comments

Tips to Survive the Holidays on a Budget

Sticking to a budget can be hard any day of the year. Add in the holidays, and it gets even worse! You may want to throw a lavish party for all of your family and friends. You also want to give your children the best holiday that they could have. Unfortunately, it takes extra money to do all of these things. However, you can stick to your budget even through the busy holiday season. Here are some tips to survive the holidays on a budget.

Read full story
1 comments

Signs of Stress as a Caregiver

It doesn’t matter if you have been thrown into caregiving, or you have had time to gradually become one. Either way, it can be very stressful and hard. Many caregivers still have to take care of their families and their loved ones. They may have their own house to care for, along with their parent’s home too. Many continue to work full-time on top of their caregiver duties.

Read full story

Getting through the Holidays after the Loss of a Loved One

Holidays can be stressful, even in the best of times. However, if you have lost a loved one recently, you may be dreading this holiday season. You may not be looking forward to celebrating at all, even though you may have plenty of others to spend time with.

Read full story

Can You Really Move When You Have Children?

Moving homes by itself can be a big, overwhelming feat. However, when you have children, it can be even harder. If they are older, they may be able to help, which can be quite a blessing. If they are younger, it may be a battle every day as you work on packing up your things.

Read full story
1 comments

Supporting Someone Who is In Pain

One of the hardest things that we have to do is watch someone that we love struggle with pain and grief. It can be hard to sit by and watch them, without knowing what to do or say. While there is no right way to help, you can still be a good support system to someone that needs you.

Read full story

Dealing With a Paralyzed Dog

The simple truth is that pets can become paralyzed for many reasons. They may break their back if they are hit by a car. Many breeds are prone to disk ruptures and spinal tumors.

Read full story
1 comments

Protect Your Children When Going Through A Divorce

Going through a divorce is challenging. There are so many mixed emotions that may be going through your head. That being said, it can be even harder on your children. Their whole life is changing, and it is our fault. They didn’t choose this. You did.

Read full story

Protect Your Back In an Office Setting

Many office workers don’t really think about their job being hard on their bodies. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Many office workers struggle with wrist, neck, and back problems. However, by making a few changes, you can really see a difference.

Read full story

What You Need to Know About Seizures In Dogs

Seizures in dogs are very scary for pet owners. However, the more that you know and understand, the better off that you will be. A seizure is classified as an involuntary behavior.

Read full story
4 comments

Disadvantages of Freelancing

I recently wrote an article about the benefits of being a freelancer. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, you can check it out here. If you are thinking about becoming a freelancer, you also need to look at the disadvantages. It isn’t going to be all sunshine and roses all of the time. There are some serious reasons why it might not be the right fit for you.

Read full story

Stay Calm During a Child Custody Battle

Divorce is often considered one of the worst things that can happen in life. However, trying to find a solution for your children can be even worse. In fact, nothing can slow up a divorce more than trying to figure out what to do about your children.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons Your Dog Needs Vaccines

Vaccinations have become quite controversial in recent years. More and more parents aren’t vaccinating their children, even though their pediatrician recommends it. And the whole country is up in the air about the new Coronavirus vaccine that is out. Many are rushing to get protected, while others simply aren’t sure about it yet.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy