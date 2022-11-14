Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though you may not think about it, the truth is that many couples decide to part ways over the holidays. This is even more true with those that aren’t married. Not only do they not have a history that may keep couples together longer, but they also haven’t gone through the ups and downs of a real marriage.

That being said, many married couples decide to split in the months of November and December. They can’t imagine trying to get through the holiday, let alone feeling unhappy and unfulfilled for the rest of their lives.

Here are some reasons why breakups are so common during the holidays.

It is a very emotional time of year. Because everyone tries to make sure that the holidays end up going smoothly, it can be really hard for some couples. When something goes wrong (and it usually does), it can tear a couple apart.

It is also expensive. The holidays are often expensive. It costs money to decorate for the holidays, throw parties, and buy gifts for those that they love. Because of this, many couples will argue over how much money gets spent during this time.

Family tensions are high. Spending time with your family and in-laws can be really stressful. Even when everyone gets along, there are times when the holidays can bring out some fighting between family members.

Here are some tips to get through the holidays together.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Make it your priority to spend time with your spouse or significant other during the holidays. Because the holidays are usually spent rushing to spend time with all of your family members and friends, it can be hard to spend quality time with your spouse.

However, you need to find time to connect through this stressful and busy time of year. Maybe instead of mingling with others, talk to each other when you are out together at parties. You may even want to skip a party or two so that you can just relax as a couple.

Remember that it is the thought that counts when it comes to gifts. It can be terrifying when it comes to buying a gift for your spouse. You want to give them something that shows them just how much you really care. However, you may not have the money to spend on an expensive piece of jewelry. Sometimes, homemade gifts or framed pictures can be the perfect gift.

Find ways to bring on the romance. There are thousands of movies that are dedicated to romance during the holidays. It is such a special time of year.

You need to find ways to show your spouse that you still love him or her. Though it may seem really silly, play in the snow together, go for picnics, or even take a carriage ride with your spouse to show him or her how much you love him or her.

Don’t be afraid to get help. If you truly feel like your relationship is falling apart, you may want to look into getting professional help. It can really help to talk to someone who isn’t invested in your relationship. Your counselor can really help you get back on track.

Though the holidays can be a great time of year, the truth is that it can also be very hard on a couple. Many people break up due to the stress of the holidays, including money troubles and dealing with relatives. They also focus too much on the holidays, instead of each other!

If you want to do better, you need to focus on your spouse. Even if you have to skip a party or two, it is worth taking the time to spend together. If both of you are really struggling, you may want to talk to someone. A neutral party may help you get your life back on track.