Negative Aspects of Divorce On Children

When most people think about divorce, they think about the negatives. A marriage has failed, and both people have to start over. It can be overwhelming and full of guilt and regret.

That being said, it doesn’t just affect the couple. It will also impact their children and their future. Divorce can have some negative effects on children, so you must keep an eye on how your children are handling the divorce. They may seem to be fine on the outside, but inside they are struggling.

Here are some common things that you need to keep an eye out for when it comes to your children handling your divorce.

Struggling in school. Some children of divorce struggle in school. Parents may notice that their children’s school performance decreases (and quickly). Many children kind of give up when it comes to school due to everything that is going on at home.

Trouble getting along with peers, both in and out of school. Children who have always had a lot of friends may start to fight with their friends and push them away. You may notice that your children are spending more time at home by themselves. You may also get calls from school because your children are getting into fights.

Trouble with authority. Some children really struggle with authority when their home life is changing. They may talk back to their teachers and get into trouble when it comes to people who are in charge. They may also rebel and purposely do things that they were told not to do just because they are struggling.

Anxiety and depression. Though anxiety and depression are common in teenagers, the truth is that children of divorce are more likely to go through this. You need to really watch your children to make sure that they aren’t struggling emotionally, any more than is expected.

Risky behavior. Many children of divorce find themselves doing things that are unexpected. They may find themselves in with the wrong crowd and experimenting with drugs and alcohol.

More likely to get divorced. Though you may not think that children of divorce would want to get divorced, the truth is that children of divorce are more likely to go through it themselves. They are more likely to get married young and get divorced sooner than children who haven’t been through this.

So, what can you do to prevent this?

Be a parent. Too many parents struggle to parent their children when they are going through a divorce. They may become too strict, which will only make your children rebel against you. Other parents let their children do whatever they want, which can be just as bad. Too much freedom can be really harmful to children, especially teenagers.

This is especially important if you don’t have custody of your children. You need to make sure that you spend as much time with your children as possible. You should never miss a visitation, because your children need you, now more than ever.

Work with your ex. Co-parenting is never easy, but the sooner that you are able to work with your ex, the better it will be for your children. You need to make sure that both parents are in your children’s lives, as much as possible. Eventually, you are going to want to be able to share events in your children’s lives.

This is especially true when it comes to discipline. The rules in both homes need to be the same. You also don’t want your children to lose privileges in one home but not the other. If your ex grounded one of your children, you need to follow through with it too!

You should never put your children in the middle. Many parents put their children in the middle of their conflict. They may ask the children what the other parent is doing. You should never do this. You also should never complain about their parent to them. They don’t need to know everything that is going on. Most of the time, they know more than you realize.

That being said, you need to talk to your children about their feelings. Your children are going to be going through a lot of feelings as they adjust to their new normal. You need to make sure that you take time to talk to them about what is going on with their lives and how they are feeling.

Don’t be afraid to get help. If you feel like your children are really struggling, you may want to talk to their doctor. He or she may have some advice for you. A support group may also be very helpful.

Children of divorce are more likely to have trouble in school and with their peers. Your happy-go-lucky child may start failing a subject and getting in fights at school. Anxiety and depression are also quite common.

That being said, as long as you continue to parent your children and work with your ex, your children don’t have to go down that path. You should also keep track of your children’s feelings and get help if you feel overwhelmed by the whole thing.

Previously published on Medium.

