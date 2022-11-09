Should I Be Concerned About My Overweight Cat?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though many people love to see cats that are a bit heavier than they should be, the truth is that even a few extra ounces can affect your cat’s health. Just like overweight people, they are more likely to have health problems.

So, what kinds of problems are you looking at when it comes to overweight cats?

Overweight cats are more likely to suffer from the following:

Diabetes

Pain in the joints, which can turn into Arthritis as your cat ages

Urinary tract infections

Skin problems since they can’t groom themselves as easily as they used to be able to.

So, how can you tell if your cat is overweight?

Here are some signs that your cat weighs more than he or she should.

Your cat’s silhouette. When your cat is standing still, he or she should have a waistline. His or her body should indent on the side instead of being straight or sticking out in the abdominal area. You also want to see the belly tucks up, instead of hanging to the ground.

You can feel your cat’s ribs. You are going to want to be able to feel your cat’s ribs easily. Though there may be a little padding, if there is a lot of padding (or you can’t feel the ribs at all), your cat needs to lose some weight.

If your cat is overweight, he or she won’t be as active. Though your cat may be slowing down as he or she ages, the truth is that your cat should have plenty of energy. You may also notice that your cat is unable to jump up the way that he or she used to. It may take your cat a few tries to get up on the furniture, or he or she may not be able to get up at all!

So, what can you do to help your cat to lose weight?

Taking your cat to the veterinarian should be the first step in the weight loss process. Your veterinarian will help you determine what your cat should weigh, as well as rule out any problems which may be the reason why your cat weighs more than he or she should.

If you want to learn more, you can check out my other article about helping your pet lose weight. You can check it out here.

Previously published on Medium.