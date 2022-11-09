Tips for Co-Parenting During the Holidays

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Christmas and the holidays are such a fun time, especially when you have children. You want them to be able to enjoy this time and have as much fun as possible, creating new memories along the way.

However, it isn’t always that easy when you are getting divorced (or are divorced) and are co-parenting. That doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy this time with your children. Here are some tips to help.

Make sure that your children are the priority. Your number one goal throughout the holiday should be to make this time special for your children. If nothing else, this will help you focus on giving them the holiday that you want them to have.

Talk about your holiday plans with your ex. It is important to sit down and talk about your plans for the holidays. You are also going to need to take into consideration your ex’s plans. Figure out what parties are happening and when so that you can make sure that your children get to enjoy all of the family get-togethers.

When talking about this, you also want to think about the other special traditions that you want to share with your children. This may include special things that happen on Christmas Eve or morning. You may want to take them to a special holiday concert that you have always enjoyed together.

When coming up with a plan, you need to remain flexible. If the holidays are all about your children (which they should be), you should be able to find a way to make it work. If you are supposed to have the children, but your ex has a family party, let them go to it. Hopefully, your ex will do the same for you.

You may also want to think about spending part of your holidays together. Many parents don’t want to miss out on Christmas morning, so they find a way to do it together. If you are used to going somewhere as a family, it might be fun to try to continue that tradition. Put your differences aside and really enjoy every holiday moment that you can!

Don’t go through the holidays alone. When all is said and done, you are going to have times when you don’t have your children throughout the holiday season. It is hard enough on regular days, let alone special ones. For this reason, you should make sure that you spend plenty of time with your family and friends, instead of staying home alone.

The best way to give your children the holiday that they deserve is to make them a priority. Both you and your ex should talk together to come up with a plan for the holidays. You may even want to spend time together as a family for the sake of your children!

Previously published on Medium.