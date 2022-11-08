Stop Puppy Biting

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Getting a puppy can be very exciting. They can be a bundle of love and energy, though that can also get them in trouble. They need a lot of work if you want to make sure that you end up with a well-trained dog.

So, before you get a puppy, you need to make sure that you are ready for one. I recently wrote an article about it. You can read it right here.

Once you decide to get a puppy because you are ready, you are going to have to deal with some puppy behaviors that aren’t good. Many puppies love to bite, and they don’t care what they are biting. It may be their toys, but it can also be your hands, arms, and even your face.

So, what can you do to stop your puppy from biting? Here are some tips to help.

It is important to remember that puppies bite to get your attention so that they can have some fun. They aren’t necessarily doing it to cause harm or be mean. They just want to get your attention so that you will play with them.

In fact, when you make a big deal out of their biting, this can cause the behavior to continue. Your puppy will hear you yell “ouch” and they realize that it works. They can simply bite you, and you will give them your attention, which totally defeats the purpose of doing this!

The best way to deal with puppy biting is to prevent it from happening. You may learn pretty quickly when your puppy is going to bite you. This may be when you are ready to unwind at the end of a long day, or even when you are trying to get something else done.

So, what can you do to prevent biting? Your puppy may just need a time-out in his or her crate. You may have to avoid putting your puppy on the couch until he or she is ready. Maybe you will have to give your puppy a chew toy when you get home from work, to keep him or her busy! This may allow you to unwind or get a few things done so that you can give your puppy your full attention.

If you find that your puppy bites just to get your attention, you may want to teach him or her other behaviors. This may include having your puppy sit or lay down on command. Reward those behaviors with some attention or a treat and, after a while, you may notice that he or she starts sitting or lying down when attention is needed, instead of biting your hand.

It is also important to remember that consistency is key when it comes to training your puppy. So, make sure that you give your puppy plenty of attention and socialization so that he or she is less likely to bite. Chew toys can be amazing, especially for the young ones who are teething. It also helps to teach your puppy other tricks, so that he or she will do them instead of biting to get your attention.

Previously published on Medium.