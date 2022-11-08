Resizing Your Wedding Ring

Shelley Wenger at Canva

There are many reasons why you may need to have your wedding ring resized. Your engagement and wedding ring may be the wrong size because your spouse didn’t know what size ring you need. You may also notice that your fingers change size throughout the years. Your fingers may get bigger or smaller as you gain and lose weight.

That being said, you need to visit a professional to have your wedding ring resized. Here are some different ways that they may resize your ring.

If your ring is too big. If your ring falls off of your finger, it will need to be made smaller. Jewelers will remove a small part of the band of your ring. Then, they will attach the ends back together. A skilled jeweler can do this without anyone noticing. They will be able to polish the ring so that the band looks brand new.

You may want to try sizing assistants. Sizing assistants are balls that actually sit on the band of your ring to keep it on your finger. This is often a good option for those people who feel like their bands rotate around their fingers instead of staying in one place.

If your ring is too small. If your ring won’t fit onto your finger, you will need to make the band of your ring larger. Our jewelers will cut your band apart and then add more metal to it so that it will fit your finger better. A good jeweler can do this, without any obvious signs.

Stretching may also be an option/ Stretching works best on rings that don’t have any gemstones, since it can damage diamonds and gemstones. Your jeweler may be able to help you decide if stretching would be a good option for your ring.

It can also distort the shape and size of your band, so it isn’t always the first option for important rings and other jewelry.

Whether your ring is too big or too small, you may want to have it resized by a professional jeweler. He or she can talk to you about your options, whether we need to add a little metal to your band or remove some. If it is just slightly loose, you may want to look into a sizing assistant.

