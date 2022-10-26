How Can You Get Away From Content Mills?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though content mills are a great way to get your feet wet and earn some money, they are not the most productive ways to work as a freelance writer. You will work hard for very little compensation. That being said, you may want to start writing for content mills. It allows you to get started on the path to writing as a freelancer, without worrying about finding clients.

However, your goal should be to get away from content mills and find clients on your own.

To start finding work on your own, you should have a basic website where you can blog, showing others the quality of work that you can do. You also need to include samples of your work on your website, so potential clients will know what to expect when they hire you.

It is a good idea to blog. Blogs are huge when it comes to search engines. A well-written blog will capture the attention of Google and many potential clients.

You should also be active on social media. LinkedIn, especially, is a great way to show the world that you are a professional writer. Many people can find work through LinkedIn, along with some of the other avenues available on social media.

Don’t forget about paid advertising. The best websites, Facebook pages, and Twitter accounts can’t be found if no one knows to look for them. Try not to waste your marketing dollars. To do this, you need to focus your advertising on those who need your services, instead of anyone and everyone.

If you are serious about your writing career, you need to find a way to branch out. Start with a website and a blog so that you can show off your writing skills. Social media is also a great place to find clients. You may also want to think about advertising!

Previously published on Medium.