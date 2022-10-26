Staying Focused While Working Remotely

Shelley Wenger at Canva

It can be hard to stay focused when you work at home, especially if you don’t have a boss and deadlines looming. Here are some tips to help you stay focused.

Be technologically equipped. To work from home, you need a good computer and unlimited Internet. A phone and fax can be very helpful, though there are some programs that allow you to receive faxes through email.

Don’t work all of the time. Many people who work from home seem to work all of the time. Instead of setting a schedule, they work a few minutes here and there, all day, every day, without breaks. This can lead to burnout and ruin a business quickly!

Have a designated workspace. Many people who work from home tend to use the kitchen table. At the end of their workday, they have to move their work. Before they start the next morning, they have to get everything out again. This can waste valuable time.

When you have your office, you can have everything in their space. If you are in the middle of a project, you can just leave things out. Maybe you are a planner and want to have everything ready for the next day before you are done in the evening.

Make a schedule and stick to it. Even though you may work for yourself, it is important to have a schedule. Knowing when you are going to work and what you are planning to do when you are working goes a long way in being more productive.

That being said, when you say that you are going to be working, make sure that you are focusing on work. Don’t do housework or spend time on social media. Be sure to use work time wisely.

Stay connected with your co-workers. If you work for a company, you are going to have co-workers. Keep in touch with them, so you don’t feel so alone. Depression is quite common in people who work from home, which leads to decreased production.

Remember to move. In an office job, people are allowed to take breaks, where they get up and stretch. When you work from home, you might notice that you have been working for a few hours straight. This is not good for your health or your productivity. If this happens to you, be sure to set a timer, so you remember to get up, stretch, and walk around.

Take care of your health. To be successful, you need to take care of your health. You need to make sure that you eat right, exercise, and get enough sleep. If not, your health and your business will suffer.

If you want to be successful, you need to have a designated area to work. You also need to make sure that you have a schedule so that you aren't working constantly. Work and home balance needs to be important to you, or you are going to burn out quickly. You also need to take breaks and take care of yourself. Make sure that you eat healthy, exercise, and get enough sleep.

Previously published on Medium.