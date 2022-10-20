Shelley Wenger at Canva

When most people think about orthodontic treatments, they think of braces. However, it is many different types of treatments that are used to move teeth and the underlying bone to the correct position.

What are the benefits of orthodontic treatment?

Though most people think about having a smile that they can be proud of, the truth is that there are many other benefits of going through orthodontic treatments. These include:

Healthier mouth. When your teeth are all crowded together, it can be harder to keep bacteria and plaque from building up. These will easily get stuck in places that brushing and flossing may miss.

Easier to understand. Your teeth and jaw play a big role in your speech. Many children with speech problems benefit from orthodontic treatments.

Easier to eat. You need to have properly balanced teeth if you want to chew your food up properly to eat.

Less wear on your teeth. When your teeth are not balanced, they will wear differently and you may spend the rest of your life taking care of your teeth. You may even lose some teeth and need to think about crowns and dentures.

You may also wonder why you should consider using clear aligners. Here are some benefits of using them.

They are clear. Most people enjoy using clear aligners because nobody has to know that you are having work done on your teeth. Instead of having metal in your mouth, you will have a clear aligner, which are hard to see.

It is easier to keep your mouth healthy. Another good thing about the aligners is that you can take them off when you are eating so that you don’t have to worry about food getting stuck in them. You can also take them off whenever you brush and floss your teeth so you can continue to work on keeping your mouth as healthy as possible.

You also have fewer visits to your dentist. When you get your aligners, you will wear each set for two weeks, before moving on to the next set. You won’t have to go to the dentist, just to get your aligners adjusted (like you do with braces).

Here are some reasons why you should go to your regular dentist, instead of an orthodontist.

Invisalign clear aligners were designed for dentists to use. When clear aligners first came out, they were designed to be used by your regular dentist.

It may be easier to see your regular dentist, instead of going to the specialist. Most people go to the dentist every six months and, since they are regular clients, they may have an easier job getting an appointment. You may have to wait a few months to see the specialist.

Many people prefer to see their regular dentist because it is someone that they are comfortable with. Because they have a relationship with their dentist, they may prefer to be seen by him or her.

Why should you choose an orthodontist instead of your general dentist?

You should always go to an orthodontist when you need orthodontic treatments because that is what they are good at. They have much more experience than your general dentist. They are less likely to make expensive mistakes, which could cost you a lot more time and money to fix.

They also may have a lot more options when it comes to getting straighter teeth. Though your general dentist may offer Invisalign or something else, your orthodontist will be able to use many tools to come up with the perfect plan for your mouth and what you need.

If you are unsure about orthodontic treatments, don’t hesitate to talk to your dentist or even an orthodontist. You deserve a healthy smile that you can’t wait to show the world!

Previously published on Medium.