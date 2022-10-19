Cleaning White Gold That Has Turned Yellow

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that white gold can sometimes turn yellow. This happens because the rhodium plating is thin, so it will fade away with time. When that happens, you are going to need to clean the jewelry in order to keep it as beautiful as possible.

Here are the steps that need to be done to clean your ring.

First, you need to inspect your jewelry. You should inspect it for any damage that may have occurred over time. Look for any stones that are loose or broken. Make sure that the clasps of your necklace are working properly. If you notice anything wrong with your jewelry, you are going to want to put it in a bag and take it to the jewelry store to be fixed.

If your jewelry is unharmed, you are going to want to prepare the cleaning solution. You are going to want to mix warm water with mild soap or detergent. You should never use anything that is too harsh. Avoid anything with chlorine also. This can damage your jewelry while you are attempting to clean it.

Soak it in the solution. You are going to want to leave your jewelry in the cleaning solution for twenty to thirty minutes. It needs enough time to soak and let the soap do its job.

Clean it with a soft-bristled brush or cloth. After you take the jewelry out of the solution, you are going to want to rub it with a soft-bristled brush or soft cloth. This will help you remove all of the dirt that may be hiding in areas that aren’t so easy to reach.

Rinse the jewelry off. After you have scrubbed your jewelry, you are going to want to rinse it off with lukewarm water. This helps to get rid of all of the soap that is left on it.

Dry it. Then, you can dry your jewelry with a clean towel.

Maintenance is very important for white gold. You are going to want to clean your jewelry regularly to ensure that it lasts for a very long time. This is even more true for jewelry that is worn on a daily basis.

If your white gold jewelry isn’t looking as nice as it should, it may be time to clean it. Make sure that you inspect it before you soak it. Then, soak it for twenty to thirty minutes. This will get most of the dirt off. You may need to use a soft-bristled brush to get the rest off. This will help to keep your jewelry in nice shape for a long time.

Previously published on Medium.