Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though you may want to add pictures to your blog, you may not realize how important it really is. If you are still unsure, check out my latest piece. You can read it here.

Once you have decided to look for pictures for your blog, you don’t want to worry about getting sued. You are going to have to choose them carefully before posting them online.

Here are some safe places to get pictures for your blog.

Take your own. If you take your own pictures, you don’t have to worry about getting sued at all. You may need to think a little bit to figure out what picture would do best with your blog.

However, once you get started, you might enjoy taking your own pictures. You don’t even need a fancy camera. Many bloggers use the one on their phone!

There are sites where you can get free pictures. A quick online search will show you plenty of places where you can get free pictures for your blog. However, you get what you pay for. Often, these pictures are plain and generic, so it may be worth it to pay a little bit for your pictures.

Please remember that you may need to write down where you got your pictures, so be sure to read the fine print.

There are places where you can buy pictures. You should be able to search online to find places where you can find pictures that you can buy for your blog. You can pay per picture, or you might be able to find one that has a monthly fee. These images are going to be better than the free pictures.

However, you need to read the fine print carefully. Some images you can only use once when you pay for them!

The best bet for bloggers is to take their own pictures. However, if you can't, there are plenty of places online where you can get free pictures while there are others where you can buy some. Many sites offer options for both free and paid options.