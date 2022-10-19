Organizing Your Oversized Purse

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Many women have purses full of items and, when the time comes, they simply can’t find what they were looking for. They just throw everything in the bag and then wonder why they can’t find the headache pill at the bottom of the way.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Here are some tips to help you organize your bag.

Go through everything. The first thing that you should do is go through everything and decide what you need in your bag, what you want, and what you can get rid of. You will be amazed at how much trash and receipts you probably have floating around. This will make a huge difference.

I wrote an article about this. You can check it out here.

Have different bags for different things. In order to organize your things, you are going to want to have little bags for each item. This will also help you when you decide to switch purses.

You may want to have a small bag for your makeup and one for your feminine hygiene items. You may want to have a bag for your medical needs, including pain pills, Band-Aids, and other things that you may want to keep handy.

Secure your keys. Instead of throwing your keys into your purse, you may want to hook it to a keychain on the inside of your purse. This will really help you find them easier (and keep your purse cleaner).

Keep things at work and other places. Instead of having extra bags in your purse, you may want to leave a small bag at work and in your car so that you don’t have to carry everything with you. You can use this for any notepads, pens, mints, and anything else that you use regularly.

Before you start to organize your purse, you need to empty it and go through all of it. Then, you might want to get bags for different things. Have one for your makeup and one for your medical needs. It might also help to keep bags at work and in your car, so your purse isn’t completely full!