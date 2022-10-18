What You Should (And Should Not) Carry in Your Purse

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Many women carry a huge purse filled with items that they think that they need to have with them. However, when they do need something, they struggle to find anything quickly and easily. For this reason, you should go through your purse and figure out what you should have in there and what you should just leave at home.

Here are some things that you should carry in your purse.

Your cell phone. Though you might carry your cell phone in your pocket, you may also want to keep it in your pocketbook.

Wallet. In your wallet, you should have cash, your identification card (driver’s license), and your debit cards. You may also want to have a credit card or two just in case. You should also keep your insurance cards easily accessible.

Key chain. You should carry a small keychain with your car keys and house keys. You don’t need to have ten or more keys on it, or you won’t be able to find the key that you want easily.

Medication. Many people carry some aspirin and allergy medications, in case they aren’t feeling well when they are out and about. If you are on a prescription, you might want to carry that around with you. Many mothers carry Band-Aids for their children (and themselves). You may also want to have a pad or tampon in your bag.

Makeup Bag. You don’t need to bring your whole makeup bag, but you may want to bring a spare lipstick for any touch-ups that you may want to do. Many women also carry around a nail clipper and file.

Here are some things that you should just leave at home.

Important Papers. You don’t need to carry your Social Security card or your passport on everyday trips out of the house.

Checkbook. Most people use their debit cards, so you may want to leave your checkbook at home.

Coins. Though you may want to carry a few quarters, you don’t need to carry a lot of coins around. This can make your bag really heavy.

Store Loyalty Cards. Many women have store loyalty cards for every store that they have ever gone to. This can really add some unnecessary bulk to your purse, so you may want to find a better way to use them. There are many apps you can use, like Stocard or KeyRing. Many stores also just ask you for your phone number, so you don’t have to carry the extra cards.

Receipts. Many women never clean out their purses, and they get filled with extra papers and receipts that are just taking up space and making it really messy. By getting rid of any trash and filing any paperwork that is important, you can really empty your purse.

Too many women carry a bag full of things that they don’t need. However, you should always have your cell phone, wallet, and keys easily accessible. You may also want to carry some medication in case you get a headache and some makeup to do any touch-ups once you leave your home.

Even though you may want to carry everything with you, you shouldn’t carry your Social Security card and passport. You may also want to leave your checkbook at home unless you are planning on using it. Too many coins can also add bulk to your purse, along with receipts and miscellaneous papers.