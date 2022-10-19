Does Your Blog Really Need Pictures?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you have read any blogs, you probably noticed that most blogs have at least one or two pictures. You may wonder why they are so important.

When I started researching this topic, I had trouble finding any answers. So, here is why I (and some of my blogger friends) think that your blog needs to have pictures.

Images catch people’s eyes, so they want to read them on social media. When you are scrolling through social media, images catch your eye. People are more likely to read blogs when they see a nice picture.

Images are shared more often than plain text on social media sites. People like to share pictures, so if your blog comes up with a picture, people are more likely to look at it and share it with their friends. The only exception is video blogging (also called vlogging).

Images break up your blog so that it is easier to read. Many people are skimmers. They prefer bullet points, bold print, and images so that blogs are easier to read and skim.

Images add to your blog. They don’t hurt your blog. Instead, they add to it. Don’t you prefer to read blogs with pictures?

Some people are visual, and they only read blogs with pictures. If you want to capture as much attention as you can, you need to make sure that your blog has at least one or two pictures. Sometimes, more can be even better.

That being said, you have to be careful about the pictures that you use. Stay tuned for the next article, so that you don't have to worry about the pictures on your blog.