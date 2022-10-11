Tips to Avoid Injuries at Work

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The simple truth is that most jobs come with risks. Anyone that performs any sort of job can be injured. Even those who work in offices can strain their eyes. Many have wrist weakness too.

Then, there are the “so-called” dangerous jobs. Warehouse jobs can cause back problems due to improper lifting. Construction workers can be injured when they are not paying attention to the equipment in their environment. Then, many times they are working right next to the road, where motorists aren’t as careful as they should be.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. If you are careful on the job, you are less likely to get hurt. Here are some tips to help, so you can avoid getting injured on the job!

Keep your workspace clean. Workplace clutter can cause injuries. If you leave items laying on the floor, you (or someone that you work with) could trip. The same goes for any spills left on the floor. Someone could slip and really hurt themselves.

Take regular breaks. When people do the same job for hours on end, without any breaks, they are more likely to do something that could cause them to get injured.

Office workers need to get up from their desks and walk around to stretch out their bodies. Equipment operators need to walk away from their tasks to clear their head. Construction workers need breaks away from the constant noise. If they are using a jackhammer (or something similar), they need to have time to walk away to relax their bodies.

Even if you aren’t doing something dangerous, it is important to take breaks, clear your head, and come back with a fresh mind. You will be much more productive that way.

Make sure that you lift properly. Many people get hurt because they lift something improperly. You should never bend over to pick up something. Make sure that you use your legs (instead of your back) when picking up something heavy. If it is really heavy, you should ask someone to help you pick it up. That way, nobody gets hurt.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Wear proper safety equipment. Personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, should always be worn, depending on what you are doing. You may be required to wear safety glasses and steel-toed boots. If you are in construction, you may also need to wear reflective clothing so that you are easily visible to anyone who is looking. Hard hats may also be needed on the job site.

Know what you are doing. One of the best ways to stay safe is by knowing what you are doing. If you run equipment, you need to know how to run the machine. You should also know what to do if something goes wrong.

If you work around animals, you need to know the proper way to restrain them, without causing injury to either of you. If you sit in front of the computer, you need to know that you need to get up and move around multiple times throughout the day to avoid injury. Proper training is necessary to make sure that you remain safe, no matter what your job description is.

Get enough sleep. Exhaustion can cause a lot of injuries. When you are tired because you haven’t been getting enough sleep at night, you are more likely to make mistakes.

Though there are times when these mistakes aren’t major, there are times when it could get yourself hurt. If you are running a piece of equipment, you may be too tired to watch to make sure that it is working properly. Something could break off and hurt you. You may also try to rush through your work, only to go too fast and find yourself injured.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Workplace injuries do occur, but they don’t have to. If you are careful, you will be less likely to get injured on the job. Clean up after yourself, before someone slips in the mess that you left behind. Take breaks, so you can come back to your work refreshed and ready to go. You also need to get enough sleep. If you are tired, you may make a simple mistake that could hurt you!

You also need to make sure that you lift items properly. Lift with your legs and not your back. Get help if needed. You also need to wear the right safety equipment. You may need to wear steel-toed boots and safety goggles to protect your feet and your eyes. Another way that you can stay safe is by knowing what you are doing. Proper training is necessary if you want to protect yourself.