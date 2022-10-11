Don’t Want To Deal With a Cat Fight?

There may come a time when you want to add another cat into your household. Whether you found a tiny kitten that you want to bring home or you found one that you couldn’t resist at the shelter, the truth is that the real work begins now!

How do you introduce your cat to another cat? Here are some tips to help.

It is important to remember that you need to go slow during this process. If you go too fast and try to hurry the steps, you may have to start all over again!

Choose the right cats. It is important that you get a cat that is similar to your own. This will make the whole transition easier!

Give each cat its own space. You need to start by keeping your cats separated. Each cat should have their own food, water, and litter box. You should give each cat a few days to learn where their own space is, before you let them out together.

It may also help to give them each something that smells like the other. Many people do this when they bring home a new baby, but it also works on cats. Give each other a towel or blanket with the new smell on, so that they can get used to it.

Then, you can let each cat explore the other cat’s space (without them in it). You should put each cat in each other’s space for a while. You may do this for a few hours or an entire day.

Then, you can let the cats meet through the door or a baby gate. This will introduce them to each other in a safe way. They will be able to smell each other and figure out how they feel about each other. If you notice that your cat is stressed, you may want to go back a step or two.

When you don’t notice any signs of stress between the cats when they have a door in between them, it is time to move on to the next step. It is time to allow your cats to see each other. It is normal to have some hissing or growling in the beginning. Then, they should settle down as they start to get used to each other.

You may allow your cats to see each other a few minutes at a time, several times a day. This is NOT the time to let them together for hours at a time.

Then, it is time to open the door! Once your cats can stand a few minutes of interaction, it is time to see how well they will do when there is nothing in between them.

During this time, you should be there and watch their body language. If you notice that your cats look stressed or wound up, it may not be the right time to introduce your cats. You may want to try again tomorrow.

Once your cats are able to spend short periods of time together, you can start to increase the time. After a certain amount of time, you may be able to leave them alone together, without having to worry.

When introducing new cats, it is important that you go slowly. You may also need to take a step back if one of your cats seems to get upset. That being said, you also need to wait until both cats are doing well before you go to the next step.

Previously published on Medium.

