Tips for Weight Loss in Dogs and Cats

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The truth is that most pets weigh more than they should. As they age, they aren’t as active. Not only that, but their metabolism drops, so they don’t need as much food as you might think. For this reason, there are many pets that could stand to lose a few pounds.

That being said, it isn’t as easy as it sounds. However, it shouldn’t be. Here are some tips to help your pet lose weight.

Allowing food down at all times isn’t the best way to feed pets. Most people fill their pet’s food bowl as needed. Anytime that it is empty, they will fill it back up, even if they do this multiple times a day. Your pet could be eating way more than he or she should!

In fact, you need to feed for your pet’s ideal weight, not his or her current weight. The bag of food will give you an idea of how much food that your dog or cat needs to eat. You should feed your dog or cat according to how much he or she should weigh. If your dog is forty pounds but should weigh thirty, feed the amount that a thirty-pound dog needs.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

That being said, you should feed according to your dog or cat’s shape and not the amount on the bag. If you cut back the amount of food that you are feeding, it may not get him or her where needed. He or she may need less than the bag says, so cut back for a few weeks. If you aren’t getting the results that you want, you should cut back even more.

Pate’ style canned food is often the best food for cats. Dry food is filled with carbohydrates, which only cause cats to get heavier, instead of lighter. A good pate’ style canned food has fewer carbohydrates, which will help with weight loss.

Giving your cat canned food will also help with water intake. Most cats don’t drink enough, so supplementing with canned food is a big help. If your cat tolerates it, you could even add some extra water to his or her food.

A regular-sized cat should only need one 5.5-ounce can of food a day. Though he or she may beg for more, you don’t need to give your cat more than one can of food a day.

Treats are a big problem when it comes to overfeeding. Though you may be only feeding your dog one cup of food a day, you can’t forget about treats. Many dogs (and cats) get more treats than needed. These are also filled with carbohydrates, which is why they are so good!

Instead of treats, you may want to try animal crackers for your dog. If he or she likes vegetables, you can also give him or her those. Carrots make great snacks for dogs!

It is important to remember that your dog or cat isn’t begging for food. Instead, he or she is begging for your attention. Instead of reaching for a treat, you could easily get down on his or her level and pet your dog or cat.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Make exercise an important part of your pet’s life. With dogs, you can start taking them out on walks every day. Not only will this be good for his or her weight, but it may also help you reach your own health goals! Go outside and throw the ball. You can even throw the ball down the stairs in the winter when it is too cold to go outside.

Cats can be a little harder. You may want to get a laser pointer and get them to run after that. Some will play ball a little bit. Any extra exercise that you get can with your cat will be beneficial.

Even though you may not see a problem with your dog or cat’s weight, the truth is that it is shortening your pet’s life. Even losing a few pounds can help to decrease your pet’s chance of getting diabetes and respiratory disease. If your pet develops arthritis, he or she will be able to get around easier with a few fewer pounds.