Shelley Wenger at Canva

Since clothing can be so expensive, many people shop at thrift stores when they need to add to their wardrobe. You can often find good pieces that are hardly worn at a fraction of the cost. However, not everyone can find the right pieces.

Here are some tips for shopping at the thrift store.

Ask about restock dates. Each store stocks on different days so it is important to ask when your favorite store restocks. You are going to want to shop that day, instead of the day right before that day.

Shop often. Many thrift shoppers recommend going at least two times a week if you want to get the best deals.

But cut it short. However, you don’t have to spend long in the store. Don’t spend hours looking around. Know what areas to go to and look quickly to see if anything catches your eye.

Avoid the weekends. Since a lot of people are shopping on the weekends, it is usually best to shop during weekdays. Not only will you be able to get in and get out, you won’t have to struggle to get a good look at the racks.

Look for coupons. Many thrift stores offer coupons and deals so it is important to find a few stores you like and figure out how you can save money at that store. Some offer special cards and coupons that you should take advantage of. Other stores offer discounts on certain colored tags, which can save you even more money.

Don’t wait. It is important to remember that what is here today may not be here tomorrow so if you find something that you like, you should buy it now!

Though many people don’t want to shop at a thrift store, the truth is that you can find almost new clothing for a fraction of the price! If you are a serious shopper, you should figure out what day they restock so you can get the first look at all of the new clothing that is available. You should also plan on shopping weekly (if not twice a week). It helps to avoid the weekends so you can hurry in and out.