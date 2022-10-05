Are You Ready for a New Puppy?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Whether you have been thinking about adding a puppy to your home or you bought one in the spur of the moment, it is easy to forget just how much work they really are! That being said, it is definitely worth it in the end when you have your well-behaved dog beside you in your life.

So, what do you need to remember when it comes to getting ready for a puppy?

You should start by puppy-proofing your home. This means that you need to take a hard look around your home to figure out what your new puppy can (and will) get into. Anything that you have lying around is just asking for trouble, so it is important to pick up everything that you can off of the floor.

Baby gates are also helpful for keeping the puppy where you want him or her. You may decide that the kitchen is the best place for your puppy when you are gone, since it is so easy to clean up. You can use baby gates to keep him or her in there. You may also use baby gates to keep the puppy out of places where he or she is unwanted (such as your child’s messy room).

Then, you need to pick the right puppy. It can be hard to choose a puppy when there are so many different ones to choose from, however, you really need to take a hard look at your lifestyle. If you are mainly outside, you are going to want a dog that enjoys it too. If you hike, what type of dog could you take with you? A small dog may not be able to walk five or ten miles without tiring.

If you aren’t very active, or you live in a small apartment, you may be better off with a smaller dog. He or she may be able to play in your apartment and tire out even without going outside. A working dog wouldn’t be able to do that!

Make sure that you have a veterinarian before you get a pet. You may be lucky and already have a relationship with a veterinarian before you buy a new puppy. However, if you haven’t had a dog in a while, you may need to find someone who would be able to see your puppy right away.

It may take some calls to find an office that will see new patients. However, you should never wait until you have an emergency to realize that you don’t have anywhere to take him or her! Your new puppy will also need a series of vaccines, so you need to make plans ahead of time for this.

Buy some supplies. The truth is that your dog doesn’t need everything in the pet store. In fact, you should start off with a good collar or harness and a leash. You should stay away from retractable leashes. These are not as good as everyone thinks.

A good set of bowls are also necessary, as well as food. You need to pick high-quality food. That being said, just because the food is expensive doesn't make it the best! A crate is also necessary so that your new puppy has somewhere safe to be when you are gone. A few toys may also feel necessary.

Before you even think about getting a puppy, you are going to want to be ready. This includes picking up everything that you can and puppy-proofing your home. Baby gates can help you keep your puppy in the rooms that you want him or her.

Then, you need to choose a puppy wisely. You need a puppy that is going to fit into your lifestyle. You also need to buy a few supplies, such as bowls, a collar, a leash, and a few toys. It is also a good idea to have a veterinarian in mind before you purchase a puppy!