Will My Cat Get Along with Another?

When introducing cats to each other, it is important that you take a few things into consideration. You can’t simply put two cats together and just assume that things are going to work out ok.

Though that does happen, it works much better if you figure out whether or not your cat is going to be a match for the new one that you are bringing into your home.

Here are some things to consider when deciding whether or not your cat will get along with another one.

Age/Energy level. Though you may want to get a kitten as your cat gets older, the truth is that the transition will go much smoother if they are about the same age and have the same energy level.

That being said, some kittens can bring out your older cat’s inner kitten. It can be fun to watch an older cat run and play with a new kitten.

Size. The size of your cats is also something to take into consideration. You don’t want to put a huge cat in with your tiny and dainty female cat. Bigger cats may bully smaller ones, simply due to their smaller stature.

Socialization history. Some cats have been socialized more than others, and you can tell. These cats are usually super-friendly and have no problem interacting with other animals, no matter their size.

Past interactions. If your cat (or the other cat) has had a bad experience when it came to spending time with another animal, you might have trouble introducing a new cat.

Fearful cats. Then, there are the fearful cats. These cats are scared of their own shadows and often are stressed even in their home environment. These cats will do better on their own.

If you do decide to introduce a new cat to your fearful one, you need to accept that it is going to take some time to get them used to each other. Be warned that you may end up dealing with aggressive behaviors, as well as inappropriate urination.

When choosing to bring another cat into your home, you are going to want to choose carefully. You need to choose one that is most likely to get along with your current cat. You should make sure that they are similar in age and energy levels, as well as properly socialized. If either cat is fearful, it may happen, but it is going to take some time!

Previously published on Medium.