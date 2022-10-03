Make a Good Impression When Selling Your Home

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgIH1_0iJoEC5I00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

When there are a lot of homes on the market, it can be hard for buyers to choose which ones they want to look at closer. Many drive by and look at the outside to see whether or not they want to schedule a showing to look inside. Therefore, how the outside of the home looks should be very important for you; a good impression is necessary. Here are some tips to help.

Give the house a good wash. It is amazing what a good wash can do to the outside of the house, no matter what is on it. If you rent (or buy) a good power washer, you can get a lot of dirt and residue off of the siding. It can also really clean up stone and brick, making it look like a whole new house. A power washer can also make a big difference on porches.

Add some paint or stain. You may want to add some paint to the shutters and trim. You may even want to paint the front door (or buy a new one). If you have anything that is wooden, you may want to add a fresh coat of stain.

Don’t forget about the roof. Roofs are often forgotten when it comes to flipping a home. However, a new roof can make a big difference. That being said, you don’t have to replace the roof on every home that you flip. You might be able to patch up any spots where shingles are missing.

And the windows. Windows can really make a difference, both inside and out. Dirty and stained windows look bad from the outside, and they don’t let as much light inside. You should replace all windows that don’t shine after a really good cleaning!

Fix the driveway. If there is a driveway, you should try to make it look better. Many times, driveways become cracked and weeds go through them. You should attempt to seal the cracks. If you aren’t able to completely re-do the driveway, you may want to re-seal the whole driveway, so it looks more uniform.

Hire a landscaper. You may want to hire a landscaper to make adjustments to the yard. Not only will they weed your flower gardens, but they can also edge and mulch them, which will really improve the look. A good landscaper can also help you decide if you should remove some trees and bushes around the yard (or add some).

Mow and weed regularly. Once you have a yard that you can be proud of, you are going to need to keep up with it (until it is sold). Make sure that you mow the yard on a regular basis and keep up with the weeding.

The outside of the home is almost (if not more) important as the rest of the home. Many people drive by and look at the outside before they ever schedule a showing. For this reason, you need to make sure that the outside shows everyone what they can expect from the rest of the home. Otherwise, you may lose out on a lot of potential showings.

So, how can you do this? A good power wash (and some fresh paint and stain) can really make a difference. A new roof and fixing some old windows can really help. However, you can’t forget about the driveway. If you can’t afford to completely redo it, you can use a new coat of sealant. You may also want to hire a landscaper to make the yard and flower beds look even better. Then, all you have to do is keep up with it.

Comments / 0

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1658 followers

