Tips to Save Money When Dining Out

Most people enjoy going out to eat. Everyone in the family can find something that suits their needs. There is no cooking and dirty dishes. Plus, it gets you out of the house. When you are trying to cut back on your expenses, dining out is usually one of the first things that has to go. It can cost a lot of money for a family, or even two people, to eat out.

However, going out to eat doesn’t have to be costly. If you are careful, you can find ways to save money. Here are some tips to help.

Go for lunch instead. Lunch is usually much cheaper than dinner entrées. Even better, it is more affordable to get soup or salad with your lunch meal.

Or happy hour! If you don’t want to go out for lunch, you might want to consider going to a bar or restaurant for happy hour. They usually price their entrées decently to go with their cheap drinks.

Drink water. Drinks can be quite costly, even if you order soft drinks. You could save several dollars per person if you drink water instead of iced tea or lemonade.

Split an entrée. Most people can’t eat a whole entrée. If they are able to, they are probably going to be so full that they feel like they can’t do anything else. Most people can easily split their food with their child or even their partner, saving quite a few dollars at the restaurant.

Don’t get appetizers or desserts. Though appetizers and desserts can be a great addition to your meal, they can get costly.

Instead, you should take advantage of any free appetizers that they may offer, such as bread or nachos. If you still want dessert after your meal, consider buying a whole pie to go. Not only is it cheaper, but it will also last for several desserts. You may also want to stop and get a gallon of ice cream for the same amount that you are paying for one sundae!

Take advantage of kids eat free deals. There are some restaurants that will serve children free meals. Usually, you get one children’s meal for every adult meal you buy. This can save you quite a bit since children’s meals are almost as expensive as a full adult one!

Take your food home. Your food isn’t the only expense that you have at a restaurant. If you have them deliver, you are paying for it. If you eat there, you are going to have to tip the waiter. You will also be paying for drinks.

By bringing your meals home, you can drink what you have at home, while saving money on delivery or a tip.

Look for coupons. Many restaurants offer coupons on their websites. They may also do the same on their social media sites, so it is a good idea to check them out before you leave to go out to eat.

Look online for deals. There are many websites that are designed to help you save money, no matter what you want to do. Some good ones that you should check out regularly for dining out include Groupon, Living Social, Restaurant.com, and OpenTable. You can find some really great deals that you can’t pass on if you check in often.

Buy used gift cards. There are sites online where you can buy used gift cards at a discount. You should check out Cardcash, Cardpool, and Raise to see what kind of deals you can find.

Going out to eat doesn’t have to cost you as much as you would think. If you go to lunch or happy hour, you can get your meal for a lot less money. You may also want to consider eating where your kids can eat free. This can save you quite a bit of money.

Don’t be afraid to look for coupons online. You may also want to look at Groupon or other similar sites to see if you can find a good deal.

