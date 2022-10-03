Reasons to Spay or Neuter Your Pet

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sNFy_0iJAss4G00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Owning a pet is a big responsibility, one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Your cute and cuddly kitten is going to grow up into a cat that may prefer to spend time outdoors (than beside you on the couch). Your little puppy may become over fifty pounds, so it isn’t going to be cute when he jumps on you at that size. In fact, he could seriously hurt you!

There are many decisions that you may be facing as a new pet owner. You are going to have to decide which vaccines you want your new pet to have. You may also be trying to decide whether or not you want to get your pet spayed or neutered.

If you are one of those owners who aren’t sure about what to do, here are some reasons why you may want to get think about getting your pet spayed or neutered.

Responsible

Spaying and neutering your pet is the responsible thing to do. It will stop adding to the unwanted animal population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veG2H_0iJAss4G00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

That being said, you should talk to your veterinarian to figure out when you should spay or neuter your pet. Many veterinarians recommend fixing cats of either sex around six months of age.

However, with dogs, more veterinarians are waiting until they are a little older. This is even more true with bigger breeds. Veterinarians agree that you should wait until your large breed male dog is over a year old (unless he starts exhibiting bad behaviors). For females, some recommend spaying prior to heat, while others recommend letting them go through at least one heat cycle.

Keeps your pet home

The simple truth is that male animals are driven to find females that are in heat. If your male cat or dog gets out, it is likely that he will roam until he finds what he is looking for. In fact, this is one of the reasons why males get lost. They are too busy on the scent of a female that they get lost and can’t find their way back to their owners.

And safe

Male dogs and cats are more likely to get hit by cars because they are too busy focusing on the scent of a female in heat.

Healthier

Spaying and neutering early can prevent many diseases. Neutering will prevent testicular cancer and prostate diseases. Spaying early will prevent breast tumors. With every heat cycle that a female has, she is more likely to get mammary cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9VjC_0iJAss4G00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Unspayed females can also get a pyometra. This nasty disease, which is an infected uterus, can kill your dog, if left untreated. The only way to fix the problem is to spay your dog. However, by this point, your dog is sick, so the surgery is riskier than a normal spay. This is just one more reason why you need to consider spaying your dog before anything happens!

Less behavioral problems

Spaying and neutering pets can help to reduce certain unwanted behaviors. This may include males who like to mark their territory. Males are also less likely to hump your leg. Neutering early can also help you avoid any aggressive behaviors.

Though you may be struggling with the decision on whether or not you should spay or neuter your dog, you really should consider it, unless you decide to breed your pet. It is the responsible thing to do. It also helps to keep your pets home. They will be less likely to roam the neighborhood, looking for a mate.

It is also healthier. You won’t have to worry about testicular cancer or prostate problems in your male dog. If you have a female, you won’t have to worry about pyometras and spaying her when she isn’t feeling well! It can also help behavior problems before they start.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# spay# neuter# castrate# spaying your pet# neutering your pet

Comments / 2

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1651 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

How Do Pets In Your Bed Affect Your Sleep?

A large number of people in America sleep with their pets in their beds. Sometimes, they feel like they are a part of the family and deserve a spot on the bed. Other times, they simply cannot get their pets to get out of their bed.

Read full story

Tips For Shopping at the Thrift Store

Since clothing can be so expensive, many people shop at thrift stores when they need to add to their wardrobe. You can often find good pieces that are hardly worn at a fraction of the cost. However, not everyone can find the right pieces.

Read full story

Are You Ready for a New Puppy?

Whether you have been thinking about adding a puppy to your home or you bought one in the spur of the moment, it is easy to forget just how much work they really are! That being said, it is definitely worth it in the end when you have your well-behaved dog beside you in your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Will My Cat Get Along with Another?

When introducing cats to each other, it is important that you take a few things into consideration. You can’t simply put two cats together and just assume that things are going to work out ok.

Read full story
5 comments

Make a Good Impression When Selling Your Home

When there are a lot of homes on the market, it can be hard for buyers to choose which ones they want to look at closer. Many drive by and look at the outside to see whether or not they want to schedule a showing to look inside. Therefore, how the outside of the home looks should be very important for you; a good impression is necessary. Here are some tips to help.

Read full story

Tips to Save Money When Dining Out

Most people enjoy going out to eat. Everyone in the family can find something that suits their needs. There is no cooking and dirty dishes. Plus, it gets you out of the house. When you are trying to cut back on your expenses, dining out is usually one of the first things that has to go. It can cost a lot of money for a family, or even two people, to eat out.

Read full story

Reducing Stress at the Veterinarian’s Office

Just like a doctor’s visit can be stressful for you, your pets may also feel the same anxiety when they go to the veterinarian’s office. Then, if they have a bad visit, it only gets worse. Every visit gets harder and harder for your pet.

Read full story

Should You Buy a Fixer-Upper?

When you decide to buy a home, it can be very overwhelming. There are so many choices that it can be hard to figure out what you want. You can even choose (and design) a brand-new home.

Read full story

Do I Have Too Many Pets?

Many people want as many pets as possible. Every time they see another pet who needs a home, they are quick to offer them a place in their life. However, you need to be careful about how many animals that you have in your home. There comes a point when it may be too many.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Walking is Good for Your Dog’s Health

Whether the sun is out or you will have to bundle up to face the wind and cold weather, the truth is that walking your dog can be very good for the two of you. Even though there are going to be days when you would prefer to stay inside in front of the television, the truth is that you should find time every day to get some fresh air with your dog.

Read full story

Tips for New Renters

Moving out on your own is an exciting time. You are ready to live on your own, under your own rules. You can stay up late if you want to. Not only that, but you can make whatever you want for dinner. You can even decorate your apartment however you want!

Read full story

Tips to Encourage Your Cat To Drink More Water

The simple truth is that most cats don’t drink as much water as they should. And, as they age and find themselves with some illness, they may need to take in even more water!

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Make Your Money Go Further

The simple truth is that most Americans live paycheck to paycheck. They struggle daily to pay their bills and buy the items that they need to get through their day. Many go into debt whenever they want to buy something extra, even necessary items such as furniture and food.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!

Read full story
11 comments

Tips For a Well-Behaved Dog

Getting a puppy can be an exciting time for most people. They can’t wait to add a fur ball to their life. They think of all of the fun and love that a new puppy can bring into their lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Is Your Home Ready for Winter?

The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.

Read full story

Improve Your Self-Esteem

Having a poor self-image can be a big problem that can affect your entire life. If you don’t feel confident about yourself, you are not going to put yourself out there. You may not feel like you are good enough to get a job or even work toward a promotion. You may not be able to find friends easily, let alone find a relationship where you are happy.

Read full story
1 comments

How Can I Find a Legitimate Home-Based Opportunity?

If you are lucky, you may already be at a job where you can work from home. Many companies are starting to give their employees this option because it saves them money. They might be able to get away with a smaller office, even if they just need storage.

Read full story
5 comments

Looking for the Right Pet For Your Family?

When you decide to add a pet to your family, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. It can be both exciting and scary at the same time! It is important for you to choose the right pet to complete your family. You need to make sure that you take the time to find the right pet, or you might not have a good experience. That being said, it does sound really difficult, though it doesn’t have to be that way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy