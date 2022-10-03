Reasons to Spay or Neuter Your Pet

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Owning a pet is a big responsibility, one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Your cute and cuddly kitten is going to grow up into a cat that may prefer to spend time outdoors (than beside you on the couch). Your little puppy may become over fifty pounds, so it isn’t going to be cute when he jumps on you at that size. In fact, he could seriously hurt you!

There are many decisions that you may be facing as a new pet owner. You are going to have to decide which vaccines you want your new pet to have. You may also be trying to decide whether or not you want to get your pet spayed or neutered.

If you are one of those owners who aren’t sure about what to do, here are some reasons why you may want to get think about getting your pet spayed or neutered.

Responsible

Spaying and neutering your pet is the responsible thing to do. It will stop adding to the unwanted animal population.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

That being said, you should talk to your veterinarian to figure out when you should spay or neuter your pet. Many veterinarians recommend fixing cats of either sex around six months of age.

However, with dogs, more veterinarians are waiting until they are a little older. This is even more true with bigger breeds. Veterinarians agree that you should wait until your large breed male dog is over a year old (unless he starts exhibiting bad behaviors). For females, some recommend spaying prior to heat, while others recommend letting them go through at least one heat cycle.

Keeps your pet home

The simple truth is that male animals are driven to find females that are in heat. If your male cat or dog gets out, it is likely that he will roam until he finds what he is looking for. In fact, this is one of the reasons why males get lost. They are too busy on the scent of a female that they get lost and can’t find their way back to their owners.

And safe

Male dogs and cats are more likely to get hit by cars because they are too busy focusing on the scent of a female in heat.

Healthier

Spaying and neutering early can prevent many diseases. Neutering will prevent testicular cancer and prostate diseases. Spaying early will prevent breast tumors. With every heat cycle that a female has, she is more likely to get mammary cancer.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Unspayed females can also get a pyometra. This nasty disease, which is an infected uterus, can kill your dog, if left untreated. The only way to fix the problem is to spay your dog. However, by this point, your dog is sick, so the surgery is riskier than a normal spay. This is just one more reason why you need to consider spaying your dog before anything happens!

Less behavioral problems

Spaying and neutering pets can help to reduce certain unwanted behaviors. This may include males who like to mark their territory. Males are also less likely to hump your leg. Neutering early can also help you avoid any aggressive behaviors.

Though you may be struggling with the decision on whether or not you should spay or neuter your dog, you really should consider it, unless you decide to breed your pet. It is the responsible thing to do. It also helps to keep your pets home. They will be less likely to roam the neighborhood, looking for a mate.

It is also healthier. You won’t have to worry about testicular cancer or prostate problems in your male dog. If you have a female, you won’t have to worry about pyometras and spaying her when she isn’t feeling well! It can also help behavior problems before they start.