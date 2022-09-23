Is Your Home Ready for Winter?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.

In order to stay as safe as possible, you are going to have to do some maintenance. You need to get your home ready for the colder temperatures and weather that is on its way.

Here are some things that you need to do to make sure that your home is as safe as possible.

Check your insulation. You need to make sure that your insulation is in good shape. If not, it isn’t going to be keeping you warm! You could also be wasting your money on heating bills.

So, what should your insulation look like? When inspecting your insulation, it should look like it did when you got it. If it is packed down, you may want to think about replacing it. You could even put more on top of it to help with your heating costs. Though this could cost you some money, it will help you in the long run. You may be surprised at how much you will save on your heating costs.

Get your chimney inspected. Before you start your wood stove for the first time, you are going to want to get your chimney inspected and cleaned. Dirty chimneys are the main cause of fires, especially when the temperatures first drop. Too many people start their stoves, and the debris in the chimney can catch on fire. This can quickly escalate, and burn your entire home down.

Don’t forget about your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. You need to make sure that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. You should try to do this at least once a month. Then, make sure that you replace the batteries when they are low.

Make sure that your home is critter-proof. Though you may not think about it, the colder weather brings rodents into your home. They don’t want to be stuck outside either!

You also need to remember that it is much easier to keep these critters out than it is to get rid of them once they are inside your home. So, take the time now to look for any holes or cracks in your home. Don’t forget about your vents. They need to be covered, to keep critters where they should be.

Make sure that your pipes are insulated. If you have pipes that are exposed to the weather, you need to make sure that they are insulated. If you don’t, they could freeze, causing a lot of problems. This could even cut off the water lines that go into your home!

So, what should you do? You can buy pipe insulation to put around any pipes that are outside and exposed to the elements.

Clean your gutters. As winter draws nearer, leaves fall off of the trees. These often gather in your gutters, which can trap water and other debris. Water will have no place to go. As the temperature drops, ice can form in your gutters. This can really cause a big problem. Water can come into your home, and do some damage.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Though you may be extra busy with the holidays, you need to make sure that your home is prepared. You need to get your chimney cleaned, so you don’t start a fire. You should also check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Protect your exposed pipes and take the time to clean your gutters, so you don’t have water in your home!