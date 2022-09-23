Shelley Wenger at Canva

Having a poor self-image can be a big problem that can affect your entire life. If you don’t feel confident about yourself, you are not going to put yourself out there. You may not feel like you are good enough to get a job or even work toward a promotion. You may not be able to find friends easily, let alone find a relationship where you are happy.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can improve your self-esteem so that you can feel better about yourself. This will change your whole life. Here are some tips to help.

Remind yourself about your positive traits. No matter how bad you may feel, there has to be something that you like about yourself. It can help you if you remind yourself what these are. Do you have a nice smile? Are you good at math? Do you always look for the good in people? Are you a hard worker? Going through your good qualities can help you feel better about yourself, so you quit thinking about the traits that you don’t like.

Avoid people (and situations) that make you feel bad about yourself. If your friend always puts you down, he or she is not really your friend. You need to find excuses to avoid this friend and find ones that make you feel better about yourself. If you feel bad about your weight when you are at the gym, you may want to look for another gym or find ways to exercise at home.

Take care of yourself. In order to be the best that you can be, you have to take care of yourself. Make your health a priority. Eat a balanced meal. Get enough sleep. Exercise so that you are fit. This will make you feel better all together, which can help your self-esteem.

It can be hard to put yourself out there when you aren’t happy with yourself. For this reason, you need to focus on the good. You have to have some qualities that you like. You also should stick with people who bring out the best in you, instead of sticking with those who make you feel worse about yourself—practice self-care. If you are fit and healthy, you will feel a lot better about yourself!

Previously published on Medium.