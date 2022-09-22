How Can I Find a Legitimate Home-Based Opportunity?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

If you are lucky, you may already be at a job where you can work from home. Many companies are starting to give their employees this option because it saves them money. They might be able to get away with a smaller office, even if they just need storage.

However, if your current job does not allow you to work from home, or you don’t currently have a job, there are plenty of ways to find full-time, part-time, and even freelance options.

There are many job boards available for finding work-from-home jobs. If you go to Monster.com or any similar sites, you will find plenty of job opportunities to work from home. Other sites, such as SimplyHired.com and Indeed.com, find job opportunities from many different sources. Whenever using online sites, you should search using the words virtual, home-based, or even remote. For the location, you can search anywhere.

Once you find a company that interests you, do your research. Look at their website and visit the Better Business Bureau to make sure that they are legitimate. It also helps if they have a good score with plenty of satisfied customers.

For those who would prefer to freelance, there are plenty of sites like Upwork.com, Freelance.com, peopleperhour.com, Fiverr.com, and much more. Though these sites are great for getting you started on your freelance journey, you should start finding your clients by marketing your business and services through social media. You will get paid what you are worth if you are not competing with a lot of other people like many freelance sites.

You may also want to think about any companies that you would like to work for. Think about products and services that you use on a regular basis. Don’t forget about any companies that are local. It never hurts to ask if they offer work-from-home opportunities. Though cold calling is hard, it may really pay off!

You may also want to consider flex-friendly categories. These can include jobs in the medical, administrative, sales, customer service, computer, nonprofit, education, and even the research fields.

Previously published on Medium.