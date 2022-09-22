Looking for the Right Pet For Your Family?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

When you decide to add a pet to your family, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. It can be both exciting and scary at the same time! It is important for you to choose the right pet to complete your family. You need to make sure that you take the time to find the right pet, or you might not have a good experience. That being said, it does sound really difficult, though it doesn’t have to be that way.

Here are some things to consider when finding the right pet for your family.

What type of pet do you want? You should take your time to figure out what kind of pet you want. You may feel like a cat person or a dog person. Would you prefer a cat who would be happy to play at your feet? Do you want a dog that needs to be taken outside on walks or to play? Do you want a smaller dog that doesn’t need as much exercise?

Shelley Wenger at Canva

You may also want to consider other types of pets. What about a tank full of colorful fish? What about pocket pets? You might want to check out hamsters or even guinea pigs. You may also prefer lizards, turtles, or other amphibians. You may prefer to watch your new pets in their cage environment.

Figure out what your expenses will be, both now and in the future. By thinking about your expenses, you may be able to narrow down your top choices, when it comes to the type of pet that you want to have. You may not be able to care for a cat or a dog. The yearly veterinary costs may be too much for you to consider.

You may be better off buying fish or a pocket pet to keep you company. That being said, you are going to have to spend some money to get the right setup for your new pet. An aquarium needs to have a filter, lid, lights, and much more. Your rabbit may require an outside pen. Your lizard’s setup could cost more than you realized.

When thinking about expenses, don’t forget to think about food. Your fish may go through a batch of food twice a year, while your fifty-pound bag of rabbit food should last several months. Your eight-pound cat may eat a can of food a day, while your eighty-pound dog may go through a bag of food every two weeks. The same bag may last months for a five-pound dog.

You also need to consider your lifestyle. If you are home a lot, you may have the time to spend with a dog. You can take him or her outside multiple times a day to go for walks and to play. If your children are in sports every night of the week, you may have to reconsider. You may do better with a cat who is self-sufficient. Your fish, pocket pets, and exotics don’t need as much time as other animals. They will do fine, as long as they are fed and their home is clean.

Shelley Wenger at Canva

Deciding what type of pet you want can be challenging. However, you have to be honest. It is not fair to a puppy if he or she spends most of the day and evening in a crate. You might do better with a cat or an exotic pet.

You also have to think about expenses. Though it may cost more to set up a fish tank or a cage for an exotic pet, you shouldn’t have too many expenses with them, other than food. Your dog may eat a bag of food a week, plus the veterinary bills. Though they make wonderful pets, they might not be right for you at the moment!