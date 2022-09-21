Getting the Most Out of your Workouts

Shelley Wenger at Canva

No matter the reason that you are exercising, you are obviously doing it for a reason. If you are trying to lose weight or just find a better way to relieve your stress, you need to get as much as you can out of your workout. Instead of just showing up and going through the motions, you should put as much effort into it as you can. The simple truth is that the more that you put in it, the more you will get out of it.

Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your workout.

Use technology when you are working out. There is so much technology available to ensure that you are working out hard enough. Most people enjoy wearing bands that keep track of their steps. Heart rate monitors will make sure that your heart rate is increasing while you are working out. If not, you aren’t doing enough. You have to work a little harder.

Join in a little friendly competition. Competition is a great way to make you want to work harder as you exercise. For this reason, many people have accountability partners. Having to check in with a partner may be enough to get you off of the couch (and onto the treadmill). You may even end up exercising longer and harder because someone is tracking you.

Music can be a motivator during workouts. The truth is that music can lift your spirits and help with your workout. Those who listen to music are more likely to finish their entire workout (or keep going) than those who don’t.

Incorporate intervals into your workouts. High-intensity intervals are a great way to get fit and lose weight quickly. When you do high-intensity intervals, you put short bursts of high-energy exercise into your daily routine. You may run for short periods of time throughout your four-mile walk. You can also incorporate squats, burpees, and other exercises into your regular routine.

Eat carbohydrates before you get started. Carbohydrates are necessary to fuel your body. You need them in order to put in a good workout. Many people think that they need to exercise first thing in the morning (with an empty stomach), the truth is that it helps if you give your body the proper fuel.

Make sure that you are drinking enough water. Sweating is a good sign that you are working out hard enough. However, you can lose water through your sweat. You need to drink a lot of water to replenish what you lose. Water will also help you with your energy level. You may not feel like you can get through a workout if you are dehydrated.

And getting enough sleep at night. In order to feel refreshed and ready to exercise, your body needs to rest. You need to get enough sleep every night. If you are tired, you won’t be able to put one hundred percent into exercise. For this reason, you should try to plan for seven to eight hours of sleep.

If you are going to take the time out of your busy schedule to exercise, it is important that you make it work for you. You are going to need a lot of motivation. An accountability buddy or even a competition may make you work harder than you normally would. Music may also help!

High-intensity interval training will also help you with your fitness goals. That being said, you need to fuel your body with carbohydrates, water, and plenty of sleep. Otherwise, you won’t be able to put your best foot forward. And why would you waste your time?