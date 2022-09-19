Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet!

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRFG8_0i1LNSo300
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Adding a new furry member to your family is a big decision. While many people believe that rescuing a dog is the way to go, just as many people go to breeders and pet shops when it is time to get their next dog.

There are many people who are looking for a certain breed of dog, and they believe that they can only get one through a breeder. Others want a puppy, instead of an older dog so that it can grow up with their children.

However, the truth is that dogs of all ages are looking to be rescued and given a forever home. The same can be said about the breed. Dogs of all breeds (purebred and mutts) need homes. There are local SPCA’s and Animal Rescues overflowing with dogs. There are also breed-specific rescues if you would prefer to adopt a certain breed.

There are so many reasons that you need to get a rescue dog today!

Getting a rescue dog saves their lives! Many dogs are euthanized each year because shelters and rescues are overflowing with dogs. Often, there is nothing wrong with the dogs other than nobody wants them. So, save a dog today!

When you rescue a dog, you are not supporting puppy mills. Puppy mills are part of the problem of the overpopulation of dogs. Buying puppies only makes them breed their dogs more so that they can get more puppies and more money. By rescuing your next dog, you are saving one, without supporting breeders.

Unless you get a puppy, you do not have to deal with the puppy stage. You might get a dog that is already socialized and potty-trained. They might already be used to children of all ages. Many of the dogs have basic manners when you receive them, depending on what the previous owner did with them. You may find yourself with a perfect, well-trained dog!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8pdY_0i1LNSo300
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Training can go a little easier, especially when they have already been started. If someone has already started training, it makes the whole process a little easier. Potty training and leash walking might be within reach (and soon)! Some even come to you already going outside when they need to go to the bathroom.

Rescue dogs are cheaper than puppies. Even with cheaper fees than purebred puppies, rescue dogs are often spayed or neutered. They are usually up-to-date on their vaccines also, which saves you some money in vet bills.

When you get a puppy, you have to sign up for several vet visits to make sure that your new dog is up-to-date on all of his or her shots. Then, you need to spay or neuter him or her which could cost you a few hundred dollars.

Rescue dogs tend to bond with their new owners. Often, neglected dogs are so overjoyed in finding a home and people who love them, they attach to them quickly. They typically love to follow them around and spend time with them. They can make the best and happiest pets!

Often, unless you get a puppy, you will know what kind of personality your dog has. With puppies, you can’t guarantee what your adult dog will act like. Instead, when you rescue an older dog, he already has a personality and way of behaving. You can decide exactly what you want in a dog and find it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xh6Kj_0i1LNSo300
Shelley Wenger at Canva

Rescuing a dog can be beneficial for many reasons. You can decide what traits you want in a dog and find them. You do not have to deal with the messy puppy stage (unless you want one)! The dogs will also come to you fixed and fully vaccinated. They will have some basic training and socialization.

