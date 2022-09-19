Tips to Be More Nonmaterialistic (And Still Enjoy Life)

Shelley Wenger at Canva

We live in a world where we are judged by the things that we own. People see our homes, vehicles, and lifestyle to figure out who we really are. The Joneses are often more popular than others, simply because of their lavish lifestyle.

Life doesn’t have to be this way. You can live simply and frugally and still have a wonderful life. However, it isn’t always easy to see what others have that you can’t afford.

Don’t want to be materialistic? Here are some tips to help.

Find other things that bring you joy. Material things may bring you joy, but they aren’t the only thing. You should be able to find joy in your family, friends, and relationship. If you are passionate about your job and hobbies, you can have a full life, even if you don’t have everything that you want.

You should use your money to free yourself, not chain yourself down. When you have extra money, you should use it wisely. Put it toward paying off any debt that you have. If you don’t have any debt, put it toward your emergency fund, so you don’t have to go into debt if you ever lose your job or something in your house breaks.

Your self-worth doesn’t depend on what you own. It depends on how you live and treat others. While many people get stuck judging people by what they own (or don’t own), the truth is that who you are matters much more.

It is better to treat others with respect at all times. Go above and beyond to treat people the way that you would want to be treated. They will respect you more for it.

Get rid of useless items. Most people have homes and lives that are filled with items that they don’t really need. Instead, they just clutter up their lives. By getting rid of items, you can start to live a simpler life.

Most people start by getting rid of clothes that they don’t wear. In the kitchen, you may have gadgets that are just taking up space on your counters. Your desk may be filled with items that are just taking up valuable space.

As you purge, make sure that you don’t replace your clutter with something else. As great as it feels to purge your stuff, most people feel compelled to buy more things to replace them. However, that defeats the purpose of decluttering your life.

See how others live. One of the best ways to feel less materialistic is to see how others live. Volunteer at soup kitchens, orphanages, and women’s shelters.

If you are able, go on mission trips to third-world countries. It will really open your eyes if you see how little they have, yet how happy they are. If that is not an option, you might want to sponsor a child in another country. He or she will really appreciate every penny that you are able to give him or her.

If you want to be nonmaterialistic, you need to find things that give you joy, other than your possessions. Find joy when you spend time with your family and friends. If you do get some extra money, use it wisely instead of wasting it on something that you really don’t need.

Another way to become less materialistic is to purge and get rid of things that you don’t need. Your home and life will feel much simpler and calmer when it is not cluttered with possessions. However, once you do this, you can’t just go out and buy more items to fill the void. This defeats the purpose of purging.

Previously published on Medium.