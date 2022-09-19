Tips to Be More Nonmaterialistic (And Still Enjoy Life)

Shelley Wenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQi6x_0i1LBMtl00
Shelley Wenger at Canva

We live in a world where we are judged by the things that we own. People see our homes, vehicles, and lifestyle to figure out who we really are. The Joneses are often more popular than others, simply because of their lavish lifestyle.

Life doesn’t have to be this way. You can live simply and frugally and still have a wonderful life. However, it isn’t always easy to see what others have that you can’t afford.

Don’t want to be materialistic? Here are some tips to help.

Find other things that bring you joy. Material things may bring you joy, but they aren’t the only thing. You should be able to find joy in your family, friends, and relationship. If you are passionate about your job and hobbies, you can have a full life, even if you don’t have everything that you want.

You should use your money to free yourself, not chain yourself down. When you have extra money, you should use it wisely. Put it toward paying off any debt that you have. If you don’t have any debt, put it toward your emergency fund, so you don’t have to go into debt if you ever lose your job or something in your house breaks.

Your self-worth doesn’t depend on what you own. It depends on how you live and treat others. While many people get stuck judging people by what they own (or don’t own), the truth is that who you are matters much more.

It is better to treat others with respect at all times. Go above and beyond to treat people the way that you would want to be treated. They will respect you more for it.

Get rid of useless items. Most people have homes and lives that are filled with items that they don’t really need. Instead, they just clutter up their lives. By getting rid of items, you can start to live a simpler life.

Most people start by getting rid of clothes that they don’t wear. In the kitchen, you may have gadgets that are just taking up space on your counters. Your desk may be filled with items that are just taking up valuable space.

As you purge, make sure that you don’t replace your clutter with something else. As great as it feels to purge your stuff, most people feel compelled to buy more things to replace them. However, that defeats the purpose of decluttering your life.

See how others live. One of the best ways to feel less materialistic is to see how others live. Volunteer at soup kitchens, orphanages, and women’s shelters.

If you are able, go on mission trips to third-world countries. It will really open your eyes if you see how little they have, yet how happy they are. If that is not an option, you might want to sponsor a child in another country. He or she will really appreciate every penny that you are able to give him or her.

If you want to be nonmaterialistic, you need to find things that give you joy, other than your possessions. Find joy when you spend time with your family and friends. If you do get some extra money, use it wisely instead of wasting it on something that you really don’t need.

Another way to become less materialistic is to purge and get rid of things that you don’t need. Your home and life will feel much simpler and calmer when it is not cluttered with possessions. However, once you do this, you can’t just go out and buy more items to fill the void. This defeats the purpose of purging.

Previously published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nonmaterialistic# material things# keeping up with the jones# living your best life# good life

Comments / 1

Published by

Shelley is a small town farm mom of two boys. She is a veterinary technician, so she is proud to write about all kinds of animals and their care. She also loves to write about writing, running a business, working from home, and much more.

Glenville, PA
1536 followers

More from Shelley Wenger

Is Your Home Ready for Winter?

The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.

Read full story

Improve Your Self-Esteem

Having a poor self-image can be a big problem that can affect your entire life. If you don’t feel confident about yourself, you are not going to put yourself out there. You may not feel like you are good enough to get a job or even work toward a promotion. You may not be able to find friends easily, let alone find a relationship where you are happy.

Read full story

How Can I Find a Legitimate Home-Based Opportunity?

If you are lucky, you may already be at a job where you can work from home. Many companies are starting to give their employees this option because it saves them money. They might be able to get away with a smaller office, even if they just need storage.

Read full story
2 comments

Looking for the Right Pet For Your Family?

When you decide to add a pet to your family, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. It can be both exciting and scary at the same time! It is important for you to choose the right pet to complete your family. You need to make sure that you take the time to find the right pet, or you might not have a good experience. That being said, it does sound really difficult, though it doesn’t have to be that way.

Read full story

Getting the Most Out of your Workouts

No matter the reason that you are exercising, you are obviously doing it for a reason. If you are trying to lose weight or just find a better way to relieve your stress, you need to get as much as you can out of your workout. Instead of just showing up and going through the motions, you should put as much effort into it as you can. The simple truth is that the more that you put in it, the more you will get out of it.

Read full story

Is It Ok to Kiss on the First Date?

When it comes to kissing on the first date, it can go either way. While many expect a kiss, no matter how good or bad the date was, others want to wait a while before touching lips. There are times when a person has a strong feeling either way. Others just decide to go with the flow, and see what happens.

Read full story
1 comments

Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet!

Adding a new furry member to your family is a big decision. While many people believe that rescuing a dog is the way to go, just as many people go to breeders and pet shops when it is time to get their next dog.

Read full story

Tips for New Cat Owners

Though most people think about puppies and dogs when they want to get their first pet, the truth is that cats can make wonderful companions. They can provide hours of entertainment. They can be good at cuddling, but they are just as happy roaming around the house on their own. Even better, they aren’t as needy as dogs, so you can go away for several hours, without worrying about your dog going to the bathroom in your home.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips for Dealing with Codependency

Codependency happens when one partner puts the other person’s wants and needs ahead of his or her own. Though every relationship needs to have some compromise in it, as well as the desire to make the other person happy, codependency is more than that. It can also be very unhealthy.

Read full story

The Do’s and Don’ts of Buying a Home

The housing market is super competitive right now. The rates are lower than they have been in a while, and it seems like people are ready to buy a new home. Many people may have realized that their current situation isn’t working for them when they were quarantined at home. They may have decided that they need an extra bedroom so that they can continue to work at home. Many decided that now is the perfect time to buy a home, instead of continuing to rent.

Read full story

Four Ways To Adjust to Change Better

Adjustments are hard, no matter what changes. You may move to a new home, start school, or try to adjust as you start a business from your home. Then, when it seems like things are becoming more normal, you may have some more changes going your way!

Read full story

How Can I Tell if My Cat is Sick?

Cats can be sneaky when they aren’t feeling well. They often hide and mask their symptoms, until it is too late. For this reason, it is important to keep a close eye on your cat and his or her health.

Read full story
9 comments

Should You Go On A Second One?

Going on a first date can be overwhelming. They are often a bit awkward, with trying to figure out what you should talk about. Minutes can go by, as two strangers attempt to fill the quiet with conversation.

Read full story

Cleaning Your Yard Up After a Storm

Storms can happen any time of the year. However, there are times when you seem to get with storm after storm. Some of them are quite severe, leaving a lot of damage in their path. Even smaller storms can be hard on your landscaping. You may even be afraid to look outside your window after any storm.

Read full story
3 comments

Save Money When Times Are Tight

The simple truth is that most Americans are struggling with the pandemic. Many small businesses are shut down, leaving plenty of people out of jobs. Unemployment is at an all-time high. People are doing whatever they can to try to stay on top of their bills. However, there may not be any extra to help them continue to save for the future.

Read full story

Tips For Traveling With Your Dog

Many people love their dogs and spend as much time with them as they can. This includes vacations. They enjoy sharing their new experiences with them. However, traveling with a dog can be a little stressful. With some careful planning, you can make your life work with pets.

Read full story

Find Inner Happiness And Live Your Best Life

Everyone just wants to be happy. However, in these unknown times, it can be really hard to find happiness. Many are overwhelmed with their whole work situation. Many have lost their jobs, while others are struggling to work from home, without any colleagues. Financially, many people are having trouble paying their bills. Mothers (and fathers) are forced to become teachers, as their children are stuck at home with their school work.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Dogs Eat Poop

The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!

Read full story
1 comments

Tips to Be a Responsible Pet Owner In an Apartment

If you love pets, you might not be able to imagine your home without one in it. For that reason, you may have to look a little harder to find an apartment that accepts pets. However, just because pets are allowed, doesn’t mean that you should have them. You have to be a responsible pet owner (or you might anger your neighbors and landlord). You could even lose the privilege of keeping your pet in your home.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy